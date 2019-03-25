WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Elastomeric Coatings 2019 Global Market Outlook,Research,Trends and Forecast to 2023”.

This report analyzes the global elastomeric coatings market by type (acrylic, polyurethane, silicone,), technology (water-borne, solvent-borne, radiation cured), application (wall, roof, floor), end use (residential, commercial, and industrial) and region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The major players in global elastomeric coatings market include:

• BASF SE (Germany)

• Clariant (Switzerland)

• PPG Industries Inc. (U.S.)

• Jotun A/S (Norway)

• The Sherwin-Williams Company (U.S.)

• BEHR Process Corporation (U.S.)

• Dulux Group (Australia)

• The Valspar Corporation (U.S.)

• Nippon Paints (Japan)

• Rodda Paints (U.S.)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

North Africa

GCC

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

On the basis of type, the global elastomeric coatings market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Acrylic

• Polyurethane

• Silicone

On the basis of technology, the global elastomeric coatings market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Water-Borne

• Solvent-Borne

• Radiation Cured

On the basis of application, the global elastomeric coatings market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Wall

• Roof

• Floor

On the basis of end use, the global elastomeric coatings market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

On the basis of region, the global elastomeric coatings market has been categorized into the following segments:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

Table 1 World Population By Major Regions (2017 To 2030)

Table 2 Global Elastomeric Coatings Market: By Region, 2017-2023

Table 3 North America Elastomeric Coatings Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 4 Europe Elastomeric Coatings Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 5 Asia-Pacific Elastomeric Coatings Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 6 Middle East & Africa Elastomeric Coatings Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 7 Latin America Elastomeric Coatings Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 8 Global Elastomeric Coatings By Type Market: By Regions, 2017-2023

Table 9 North America Elastomeric Coatings By Type Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table10 Europe Elastomeric Coatings By Type Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table11 Asia-Pacific Elastomeric Coatings By Type Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table12 Middle East & Africa Elastomeric Coatings By Type Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table13 Latin America Elastomeric Coatings By Type Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table14 Global Elastomeric Coatings By Technology Market: By Regions, 2017-2023

Table15 North America Elastomeric Coatings By Technology Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table16 Europe Elastomeric Coatings By Technology Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table17 Asia-Pacific Elastomeric Coatings By Technology Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table18 Middle East & Africa Elastomeric Coatings By Technology Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table19 Latin America Elastomeric Coatings By Technology Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 20 Global Elastomeric Coatings By Application Market: By Regions, 2017-2023

Table 21 North America Elastomeric Coatings By Application Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 22 Europe Elastomeric Coatings By Application Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 23 Asia-Pacific Elastomeric Coatings By Application Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 24 Middle East & Africa Elastomeric Coatings By Application Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Continued……

