Organic Rice Market 2019 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand and Consumption Forecasts to 2024

Global Organic Rice Market

The Report Contain 139 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description

Organic farming is defined as a production system which largely excludes or avoids the use of fertilizers, pesticides, growth regulators, preservatives and livestock feed additives and totally rely on crop residues, animal manures, legumes, green manures, off-farm wastes, mechanical cultivation, mineral nutrient bearing rocks and biological pest control to maintain soil health, supply plant nutrients and minimize insects, weeds and other pests.

Scope of the Report:

The Organic Rice industry concentration is not high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in China and Southeast Asia. China and India market has low export percentage, but market such as Thailand, the organic rice market are dominated by Export, the players in the Thailand market prefer export its product to Europe, USA etc. The key consumption markets locate at China domestic and developed countries. The United States takes the market share of 13.3%, while EU with 14.1%.

We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

The worldwide market for Organic Rice is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.5% over the next five years, will reach 2320 million US$ in 2024, from 1500 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Organic Rice in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Doguet’s Rice

Randall Organic

Sanjeevani Organics

Kahang Organic Rice

Riceselect

Texas Best Organics

STC Group

Yinchuan

Urmatt

Vien Phu

SUNRISE Foodstuff JSC

Foodtech Solutions

Beidahuang

Yanbiangaoli

Jinjian

Huichun Filed Rice

Dingxiang

Heilongjiang Taifeng

Heilongjiang Julong

C.P. Group

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Polished glutinous rice(sticky rice)

Indica(long-shaped rice)

Polished round-grained rice

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Direct edible

Deep processing

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Organic Rice Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Polished glutinous rice(sticky rice)

1.2.2 Indica(long-shaped rice)

1.2.3 Polished round-grained rice

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Direct edible

1.3.2 Deep processing

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Doguet’s Rice

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Organic Rice Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Doguet’s Rice Organic Rice Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Randall Organic

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Organic Rice Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Randall Organic Organic Rice Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Sanjeevani Organics

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Organic Rice Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Sanjeevani Organics Organic Rice Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Kahang Organic Rice

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Organic Rice Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Kahang Organic Rice Organic Rice Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Riceselect

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Organic Rice Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Riceselect Organic Rice Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Texas Best Organics

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Organic Rice Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Texas Best Organics Organic Rice Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 STC Group

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Organic Rice Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 STC Group Organic Rice Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

……..CONTINUED





