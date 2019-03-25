PUNE, INDIA, March 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Electric Motors Market Global Analysis(Manufacturers,Application,Technology) & Market Overview Report 2019-2023”.

Electric Motors Industry 2019

Description:-

This report analyzes the global electric motors market by motor type (AC, DC, hermetic), voltage (upto 1 kV, 1 kV–6.6 kV, above 6.6 kV), by output power (upto 1 hp, above 1 hp), by end-use (industrial, commercial, residential, agriculture, transportation); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global electric motors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

The major players in global electric motors market include:

• ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

• Siemens AG (Germany)

• General Electric Company (U.S.)

• Nidec Corporation (Japan)

• Denso Corporation (Japan)

• Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

• Ametek, Inc. (U.S.)

• Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

• Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.)

• Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan)

• Johnson Electric Holdings Limited (Hong Kong)

• Rockwell Automation (U.S.)

• WEG S.A. (Brazil)

• ARC Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

• Toshiba International Corporation (U.S.)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

On the basis of motor type, the global electric motors market has been categorized into the following segments:

• AC

• DC

• Hermetic

On the basis of voltage, the global electric motors market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Upto 1 kV

• 1 kV–6.6 kV

• Above 6.6 kV

On the basis of output power, the global electric motors market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Upto 1 hp

• Above 1 hp

On the basis of end-use, the global electric motors market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Industrial

• Commercial

• Residential

• Agriculture

• Transportation

