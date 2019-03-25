Electric Motors Market Global Analysis(Manufacturers,Application,Technology) & Market Overview Report 2019-2023
WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Electric Motors Market Global Analysis(Manufacturers,Application,Technology) & Market Overview Report 2019-2023”.
Description:-
This report analyzes the global electric motors market by motor type (AC, DC, hermetic), voltage (upto 1 kV, 1 kV–6.6 kV, above 6.6 kV), by output power (upto 1 hp, above 1 hp), by end-use (industrial, commercial, residential, agriculture, transportation); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The global electric motors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.
The major players in global electric motors market include:
• ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)
• Siemens AG (Germany)
• General Electric Company (U.S.)
• Nidec Corporation (Japan)
• Denso Corporation (Japan)
• Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)
• Ametek, Inc. (U.S.)
• Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)
• Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.)
• Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan)
• Johnson Electric Holdings Limited (Hong Kong)
• Rockwell Automation (U.S.)
• WEG S.A. (Brazil)
• ARC Systems, Inc. (U.S.)
• Toshiba International Corporation (U.S.)
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
U.K.
France
Germany
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
On the basis of motor type, the global electric motors market has been categorized into the following segments:
• AC
• DC
• Hermetic
On the basis of voltage, the global electric motors market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Upto 1 kV
• 1 kV–6.6 kV
• Above 6.6 kV
On the basis of output power, the global electric motors market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Upto 1 hp
• Above 1 hp
On the basis of end-use, the global electric motors market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Industrial
• Commercial
• Residential
• Agriculture
• Transportation
……..
