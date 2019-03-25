Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Location Analytics: Market Analysis, Strategies, Share, Trends, Segmentation And Forecasts 2019 To 2025

Location analytics is the process or the ability to gain insight from the location or geographic component of business data. 
The industry is a high-technology and high-profit industry, the research team maintain a very optimistic attitude. It is suggested that the new enterprises to enter the field. 
We tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin. 
In 2018, the global Location Analytics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Location Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Location Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 
IBM Corporation 
Microsoft Corporation 
Cisco Systems, Inc. 
HP Enterprise Company 
Google Inc. 
Oracle Corporation 
SAP SE 
SAS Institute Inc.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Geocoding and Reverse Geocoding 
Data Integration and Extract, Transform, and Load 
Reporting and Visualization 
Thematic Mapping and Spatial Analysis 
Others

Market segment by Application, split into 
Risk Management 
Emergency Response Management 
Customer Experience Management 
Remote Monitoring 
Supply Chain Planning and Optimization 
Sales and Marketing Optimization 
Predictive Assets Management 
Inventory Management 
Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Location Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Location Analytics development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Location Analytics are as follows: 
History Year: 2014-2018 
Base Year: 2018 
Estimated Year: 2019 
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025 
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview 
1.1 Study Scope 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Players Covered 
1.4 Market Analysis by Type 
1.4.1 Global Location Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025) 
1.4.2 Geocoding and Reverse Geocoding 
1.4.3 Data Integration and Extract, Transform, and Load 
1.4.4 Reporting and Visualization 
1.4.5 Thematic Mapping and Spatial Analysis 
1.4.6 Others 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Location Analytics Market Share by Application (2014-2025) 
1.5.2 Risk Management 
1.5.3 Emergency Response Management 
1.5.4 Customer Experience Management 
1.5.5 Remote Monitoring 
1.5.6 Supply Chain Planning and Optimization 
1.5.7 Sales and Marketing Optimization 
1.5.8 Predictive Assets Management 
1.5.9 Inventory Management 
1.5.10 Others 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends 
2.1 Location Analytics Market Size 
2.2 Location Analytics Growth Trends by Regions 
2.2.1 Location Analytics Market Size by Regions (2014-2025) 
2.2.2 Location Analytics Market Share by Regions (2014-2019) 
2.3 Industry Trends 
2.3.1 Market Top Trends 
2.3.2 Market Drivers 
2.3.3 Market Opportunities

……..

12 International Players Profiles 
12.1 IBM Corporation 
12.1.1 IBM Corporation Company Details 
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.1.3 Location Analytics Introduction 
12.1.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Location Analytics Business (2014-2019) 
12.1.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development 
12.2 Microsoft Corporation 
12.2.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details 
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.2.3 Location Analytics Introduction 
12.2.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in Location Analytics Business (2014-2019) 
12.2.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development 
12.3 Cisco Systems, Inc. 
12.3.1 Cisco Systems, Inc. Company Details 
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.3.3 Location Analytics Introduction 
12.3.4 Cisco Systems, Inc. Revenue in Location Analytics Business (2014-2019) 
12.3.5 Cisco Systems, Inc. Recent Development 
12.4 HP Enterprise Company 
12.4.1 HP Enterprise Company Company Details 
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.4.3 Location Analytics Introduction 
12.4.4 HP Enterprise Company Revenue in Location Analytics Business (2014-2019) 
12.4.5 HP Enterprise Company Recent Development 
12.5 Google Inc. 
12.5.1 Google Inc. Company Details 
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.5.3 Location Analytics Introduction 
12.5.4 Google Inc. Revenue in Location Analytics Business (2014-2019) 
12.5.5 Google Inc. Recent Development 
12.6 Oracle Corporation 
12.6.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details 
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.6.3 Location Analytics Introduction 
12.6.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Location Analytics Business (2014-2019) 
12.6.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development 
12.7 SAP SE 
12.7.1 SAP SE Company Details 
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.7.3 Location Analytics Introduction 
12.7.4 SAP SE Revenue in Location Analytics Business (2014-2019) 
12.7.5 SAP SE Recent Development 
12.8 SAS Institute Inc. 
12.8.1 SAS Institute Inc. Company Details 
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.8.3 Location Analytics Introduction 
12.8.4 SAS Institute Inc. Revenue in Location Analytics Business (2014-2019) 
12.8.5 SAS Institute Inc. Recent Development

Continued…..

wiseguyreports

