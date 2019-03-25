Global Location Analytics: Market Analysis, Strategies, Share, Trends, Segmentation And Forecasts 2019 To 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Location Analytics – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.

Description:



Location analytics is the process or the ability to gain insight from the location or geographic component of business data.

The industry is a high-technology and high-profit industry, the research team maintain a very optimistic attitude. It is suggested that the new enterprises to enter the field.

We tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

In 2018, the global Location Analytics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Location Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Location Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

HP Enterprise Company

Google Inc.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Geocoding and Reverse Geocoding

Data Integration and Extract, Transform, and Load

Reporting and Visualization

Thematic Mapping and Spatial Analysis

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Risk Management

Emergency Response Management

Customer Experience Management

Remote Monitoring

Supply Chain Planning and Optimization

Sales and Marketing Optimization

Predictive Assets Management

Inventory Management

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Location Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Location Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Location Analytics are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Location Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Geocoding and Reverse Geocoding

1.4.3 Data Integration and Extract, Transform, and Load

1.4.4 Reporting and Visualization

1.4.5 Thematic Mapping and Spatial Analysis

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Location Analytics Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Risk Management

1.5.3 Emergency Response Management

1.5.4 Customer Experience Management

1.5.5 Remote Monitoring

1.5.6 Supply Chain Planning and Optimization

1.5.7 Sales and Marketing Optimization

1.5.8 Predictive Assets Management

1.5.9 Inventory Management

1.5.10 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Location Analytics Market Size

2.2 Location Analytics Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Location Analytics Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Location Analytics Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

……..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 IBM Corporation

12.1.1 IBM Corporation Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Location Analytics Introduction

12.1.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Location Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development

12.2 Microsoft Corporation

12.2.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Location Analytics Introduction

12.2.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in Location Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development

12.3 Cisco Systems, Inc.

12.3.1 Cisco Systems, Inc. Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Location Analytics Introduction

12.3.4 Cisco Systems, Inc. Revenue in Location Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Cisco Systems, Inc. Recent Development

12.4 HP Enterprise Company

12.4.1 HP Enterprise Company Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Location Analytics Introduction

12.4.4 HP Enterprise Company Revenue in Location Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 HP Enterprise Company Recent Development

12.5 Google Inc.

12.5.1 Google Inc. Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Location Analytics Introduction

12.5.4 Google Inc. Revenue in Location Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Google Inc. Recent Development

12.6 Oracle Corporation

12.6.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Location Analytics Introduction

12.6.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Location Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development

12.7 SAP SE

12.7.1 SAP SE Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Location Analytics Introduction

12.7.4 SAP SE Revenue in Location Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 SAP SE Recent Development

12.8 SAS Institute Inc.

12.8.1 SAS Institute Inc. Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Location Analytics Introduction

12.8.4 SAS Institute Inc. Revenue in Location Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 SAS Institute Inc. Recent Development

Continued…..

