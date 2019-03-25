Abrasives Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global Abrasives Market

Global Abrasives Market is the emerging market, and it is expected to grow at CAGR of XX% during the period (2018-2025). Abrasives are used in automotive, electronics, construction, and manufacturing industries to provide a superior polished surface finish during manufacturing. Beyond this, they are used to shape materials through grinding and remove surface layers of paint or corrosion, cut hard materials made of steel or concrete, and polishes finished products.

Furthermore, investments in R&D activities to produce innovative and less hazardous abrasives are expected to provide opportunities for growth in the future. Abrasives market covers a wide range variety of materials used on a large scale in various industries such as transportation, metal fabrication, machinery and electronic equipment. One of the fundamental properties an abrasive must possess is hardness and that it must be harder than the material to which is polished, grinded or removed. The rapid expansion of the automotive production is one of the key trends increasing the market growth.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to maintain its dominance in the market throughout the forecast period regarding revenue as well as volume, followed by Europe and North America. China is the leading domestic market for the production of abrasive materials and abrasive products. Various factors such as electronic equipment support the growth of the Asia-Pacific abrasives market, increasing production of automobiles, packaging and medical devices especially in emerging economies such as China and India. The government norms and regulations on the use of silica abrasives, volatile prices of raw materials in the production of abrasives are the major challenges of the global abrasives market.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Robust growth of the construction sector worldwide is expected to drive the market and also due to rising environmental concerns, leading automobile manufacturers are manufacturing low-weight automobiles, which are economical, emit low carbon dioxide, and yet provide superior performance.

Market Segmentation:

By Product:

Bonded Abrasives are an abrasive material contained within a matrix. Bonded Abrasives are required to be dressed after they are used. Throughout the industry many developments have been made using new types of abrasive grain and bond developments to increase the performance of the bonded abrasive product. Each product is designed to give a specific finish, speed of cutting and stock removal or cutting requirements. Bonded abrasives commanded the leading share of the market in 2016. The segment will continue to dominate the market until 2025.

Key market segments covered

By Type

• Bonded Abrasive

• Coated Abrasive

• Steel Abrasive

• Super Abrasive

• Others

By Material

• Natural

• Synthetic

By Application

• Drilling

• Grinding

• Polishing

• Cutting

• Sharpening

• Others

By Region

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Rest of the World

Why purchase the report?

• Identify commercial opportunities in Global Abrasives Market by analyzing trends and co-development deals.

• Excel data sheet with thousands of data points of the Global Abrasives Market by segmentation level.

• PDF report with the most relevant analysis cogently put together after exhaustive qualitative interviews and in-depth market study.

• Product mapping in excel for the key Abrasives of all major market players.

Target Audience

• Raw Material Suppliers/ Buyers

• Product Suppliers/ Buyers

• Industry Investors/Investment Bankers

• Education & Research Institutes

• Research Professionals

• Emerging Companies

• Manufacturers

Table of Contents

1. Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research methodology

1.2 Scope of the report

2. Global Abrasives Market Overview

3. Industry analysis

3.1 Market Drivers

3.2 Market Restraints

3.3 Porters five force analysis

3.3.1 Buyers power

3.3.2 Supplier Power

3.3.3 Industry competition

3.3.4 Threat of new Entrant

3.3.5 Threat of Substitutes

4. Market Segmentation

4.1 By Type

4.1.1 Bonded Abrasive

4.1.2 Coated Abrasive

4.1.3 Steel Abrasive

4.1.4 Super Abrasive

4.1.5 Others

4.2 By Material

4.2.1 Natural

4.2.2 Synthetic

4.3 By Application

4.3.1 Drilling

4.3.2 Grinding

4.3.3 Polishing

4.3.4 Cutting

4.3.5 Sharpening

4.3.6 Others

4.4 By End user

4.4.1 Machinery

4.4.2 Automotive

4.4.3 Metal Fabrication

4.4.4 Electronic & Electrical Equipment

4.4.5 Others

5. Geography Analysis

5.1 Asia Pacific

5.1.1 India

5.1.2 China

5.1.3 Japan

5.1.4 Korea

5.1.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

5.2 North America

5.2.1 US

5.2.2 Canada

5.2.3 Mexico

5.2.4 Rest of North America

5.3 South America

5.3.1 Argentina

5.3.2 Brazil

5.3.3 Rest of South America

5.4 Europe

5.4.1 UK

5.4.2 Germany

5.4.3 France

5.4.4 Italy

5.4.5 Rest of Europe

5.5 Rest of World

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Key Strategies Adopted by Major Players

6.3 Product Benchmarking

7. Company profiles

7.1 Robert Bosch Gmbh

7.2 3M

7.3 Dronco Gmbh

7.4 Nippon Resibon Corporation

7.5 Asahi Diamond Industrial Co., Ltd.

7.6 Henkel AG & Company, KGaA

7.7 Tyrolit Group

7.8 Mirka Ltd.

7.9 Henan Huanghe Whirlwind International Co., Ltd.

7.10 Saint-Gobain Abrasives, Inc.

8. Global Abrasives Market- Appendix

8.1 Sources

8.2 List of Tables

8.3 Expert Panel Validation

8.4 Disclaimer

8.5 Contact Us





