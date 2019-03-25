Sports Nutrition Products Market 2019 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand and Consumption Forecasts to 2024

Wise.Guy.

Global Sports Nutrition Products Market

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Sports Nutrition Products Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 124 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description

Scope of the Report:

Among the major product types, the sports drinks segment is predicted to lead the global sports nutrition products market in the next few years. The rising demand and the easy availability of these products are likely to encourage the growth of this segment in the next few years. In addition, the rising focus of key players on advertising activities is estimated to boost the demand for sports drinks in the coming years.

The worldwide market for Sports Nutrition Products is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Sports Nutrition Products in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Nestlé

Abott Nutrition

GNC Holdings

Monster Beverage Corporation

Reckitt Benckiser Group

Yakult Honsha

Glanbia

The Coca-Cola Company

Maxinutrition

PepsiCo

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Sports Food

Sports Drinks

Sports Supplements

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Kids

Adults

The Old

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Sports Nutrition Products Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Sports Food

1.2.2 Sports Drinks

1.2.3 Sports Supplements

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Kids

1.3.2 Adults

1.3.3 The Old

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Nestlé

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Sports Nutrition Products Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Nestlé Sports Nutrition Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Abott Nutrition

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Sports Nutrition Products Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Abott Nutrition Sports Nutrition Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 GNC Holdings

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Sports Nutrition Products Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 GNC Holdings Sports Nutrition Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Monster Beverage Corporation

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Sports Nutrition Products Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Monster Beverage Corporation Sports Nutrition Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Reckitt Benckiser Group

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Sports Nutrition Products Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Reckitt Benckiser Group Sports Nutrition Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Yakult Honsha

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Sports Nutrition Products Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Yakult Honsha Sports Nutrition Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Glanbia

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Sports Nutrition Products Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Glanbia Sports Nutrition Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED



