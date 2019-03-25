Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Electronic Health Records (EHR) 2019 Global Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2022

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022” New Document to its Studies Database

PUNE, INDIA, March 25, 2019
This report studies the global Electronic Health Records (EHR) market, analyzes and researches the Electronic Health Records (EHR) development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like 
Drchrono 
ADP AdvancedMD 
Greenway 
HealthFusion 
iPatientCare 
Kareo 
PracticeFusion 
Siemens Healthcare 
Epic Systems 
GE Healthcare 
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions 
Cerner 
eClinicalWorks 
CPSI 
Amazing Charts 
Sage Software Healthcare 
MEDITECH 
eMDs 
NextGen Healthcare 
Athenahealth 
MaineHealth

 

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
EU 
Japan 
China 
India 
Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Individual Health Records 
Family Health Records 
Community Health Records

Market segment by Application, Electronic Health Records (EHR) can be split into 
Hospitals 
Clinics 
Others

Table Of Contents:      

1 Industry Overview of Electronic Health Records (EHR) 
1.1 Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Overview 
1.1.1 Electronic Health Records (EHR) Product Scope 
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 
1.2 Global Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Size and Analysis by Regions 
1.2.1 United States 
1.2.2 EU 
1.2.3 Japan 
1.2.4 China 
1.2.5 India 
1.2.6 Southeast Asia 
1.3 Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market by Type 
1.3.1 Individual Health Records 
1.3.2 Family Health Records 
1.3.3 Community Health Records 
1.4 Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market by End Users/Application 
1.4.1 Hospitals 
1.4.2 Clinics 
1.4.3 Others

2 Global Electronic Health Records (EHR) Competition Analysis by Players 
2.1 Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017) 
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend 
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate 
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences 
2.2.3 New Entrants 
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles 
3.1 Drchrono 
3.1.1 Company Profile 
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.1.4 Electronic Health Records (EHR) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.1.5 Recent Developments 
3.2 ADP AdvancedMD 
3.2.1 Company Profile 
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.2.4 Electronic Health Records (EHR) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.2.5 Recent Developments 
3.3 Greenway 
3.3.1 Company Profile 
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.3.4 Electronic Health Records (EHR) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.3.5 Recent Developments 
3.4 HealthFusion 
3.4.1 Company Profile 
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.4.4 Electronic Health Records (EHR) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.4.5 Recent Developments 
3.5 iPatientCare 
3.5.1 Company Profile 
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.5.4 Electronic Health Records (EHR) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.5.5 Recent Developments 

