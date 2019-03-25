Global Steel Scrap Market 2019 Analysis, Growth, Share, Trends, Segmentation Forecast To 2025

Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Steel Scrap Market 2019

Scrap consists of recyclable materials left over from product manufacturing and consumption, such as parts of vehicles, building supplies, and surplus materials. Unlike waste, scrap has monetary value, especially recovered metals, and non-metallic materials are also recovered for recycling. 
Geographically, the Asian region is predicted to dominate the global market for steel scraps during the forecast period. The recent restriction on the export of nickel ore by the Indonesian government is a significant factor that impels market growth in this region during the forecast period. 
Preservation of natural resources, especially iron ore, is expected to result in this market’s moderate growth rate during the forecast period.

The global Steel Scrap market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. 
This report focuses on Steel Scrap volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Steel Scrap market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. 
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions 
North America 
Europe 
China 
Japan

Segment by Type 
Flat Steel Scrap 
Long Steel Scrap 
Tubular Steel Scrap

Segment by Application 
Construction 
Shipping 
Energy 
Packaging 
Consumer Appliances Industry 
Housing 
Automotive 
Others

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Companies, Mining Industry, Waste Management, World & Regional


