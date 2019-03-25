Direct Marketing Tactics Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Direct Marketing Tactics Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Direct Marketing Tactics Market

According to this study, over the next five years the Direct Marketing Tactics market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Direct Marketing Tactics business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Direct Marketing Tactics market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Direct Marketing Tactics value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Direct mail

Telemarketing

Text (SMS) marketing

Handouts

Social media marketing

Direct selling

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Business to Business

Business to Government

Business to Consumers

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Rapp

Epsilon

Wunderman

FCB

Acxiom

Harte-Hanks Direct

OgilvyOne

Merkle

Harland Clarke Corp

MRM//McCann

DigitasLBi

Aimia

SourceLink

BBDO

SapientNitro

Leo Burnett

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Direct Marketing Tactics market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Direct Marketing Tactics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Direct Marketing Tactics players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Direct Marketing Tactics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Direct Marketing Tactics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Direct Marketing Tactics Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Direct Marketing Tactics Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Direct Marketing Tactics Segment by Type

2.2.1 Direct mail

2.2.2 Telemarketing

2.2.3 Email marketing

2.2.4 Text (SMS) marketing

2.2.5 Handouts

2.2.6 Social media marketing

2.2.7 Direct selling

2.2.8 Others

2.3 Direct Marketing Tactics Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Direct Marketing Tactics Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Direct Marketing Tactics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Direct Marketing Tactics Segment by Application

2.4.1 Business to Business

2.4.2 Business to Government

2.4.3 Business to Consumers

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Direct Marketing Tactics Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Direct Marketing Tactics Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Direct Marketing Tactics Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Direct Marketing Tactics by Players

3.1 Global Direct Marketing Tactics Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Direct Marketing Tactics Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Direct Marketing Tactics Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Direct Marketing Tactics Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…………..

10 Global Direct Marketing Tactics Market Forecast

10.1 Global Direct Marketing Tactics Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Direct Marketing Tactics Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Direct Marketing Tactics Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Direct Marketing Tactics Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Direct Marketing Tactics Forecast by Application

…………..

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

List of Tables and Figures

Table Product Specifications of Direct Marketing Tactics

Figure Direct Marketing Tactics Report Years Considered

Figure Market Research Methodology

Figure Global Direct Marketing Tactics Market Size Growth Rate 2014-2024 ($ Millions)

Table Direct Marketing Tactics Market Size CAGR by Region 2014-2024 ($ Millions)

Table Major Players of Direct mail





