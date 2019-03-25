Global VOD Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast To 2023

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global VOD Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global VOD Market

In 2018, the global VOD market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global VOD status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the VOD development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Netflix

Apple Inc

Comcast Corporation

Amazon Video(VoD)

YouTube

Vudu,Inc

Hulu

Dish Network

Home Box Office

Sky UK Limited

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Animation

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Household

Commercial

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of VOD are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global VOD Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Animation

1.4.3 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global VOD Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Household

1.5.3 Commercial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 VOD Market Size

2.2 VOD Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 VOD Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 VOD Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 VOD Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global VOD Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global VOD Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global VOD Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 VOD Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players VOD Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into VOD Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…………….

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

…………….

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

List of Tables and Figures

Table VOD Key Market Segments

Table Key Players VOD Covered

Table Global VOD Market Size Growth Rate by Type 2014-2025 (Million US$)

Figure Global VOD Market Size Market Share by Type 2014-2025

Figure Animation Figures

Table Key Players of Animation

Figure Other Figures





