Global VOD Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast To 2023
Introduction
Global VOD Market
In 2018, the global VOD market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global VOD status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the VOD development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Netflix
Apple Inc
Comcast Corporation
Amazon Video(VoD)
YouTube
Vudu,Inc
Hulu
Dish Network
Home Box Office
Sky UK Limited
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Animation
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Household
Commercial
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global VOD status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the VOD development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of VOD are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global VOD Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Animation
1.4.3 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global VOD Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Household
1.5.3 Commercial
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 VOD Market Size
2.2 VOD Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 VOD Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 VOD Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 VOD Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global VOD Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global VOD Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global VOD Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 VOD Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players VOD Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into VOD Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…………….
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
…………….
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
List of Tables and Figures
Table VOD Key Market Segments
Table Key Players VOD Covered
Table Global VOD Market Size Growth Rate by Type 2014-2025 (Million US$)
Figure Global VOD Market Size Market Share by Type 2014-2025
Figure Animation Figures
Table Key Players of Animation
Figure Other Figures
