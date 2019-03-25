Global 2 Shot Injection Molding: Market Analysis, Share, Trends, Segmentation And Forecasts, 2019 To 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “2 Shot Injection Molding – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025

Double Injection, sometimes known as 2 material 2 shot molding or 2K molding, is an innovative manufacturing process used to produce complicated molded parts from two different materials. Through a highly specialized and automated process we carefully control the injection of multiple materials, including two different kinds of resin, into a single, multi-chambered mold.

Double Injection advantages include: Lower unit cost, improved part integrity, multi-material efficiency, higher-quality plastic part fabrication, reduced handling and secondary assembly, reduces cost and waste associated with assembly defects and enhanced tactile and cosmetic product features.

The global 2 Shot Injection Molding market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on 2 Shot Injection Molding volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall 2 Shot Injection Molding market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Gemini Group

Paragon Rapid Technologies Limited

Evco Plastics

Rogan Corporation

Bemis Manufacturing Company

Biomedical Polymers

Carclo Technical Plastics

Yomura Technologies

Nyloncraft

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Silicones

Polypropylene

Polycarbonate

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Polystyrene

Plastics (Nylon and PBT)

Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR)

Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE)

Elastomers (Nitrile Rubber and Natural Rubber)

Segment by Application

Medical

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Electrical and Electronics

Industrial

Packaging

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

1 2 Shot Injection Molding Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of 2 Shot Injection Molding

1.2 2 Shot Injection Molding Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global 2 Shot Injection Molding Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Silicones

1.2.3 Polypropylene

1.2.4 Polycarbonate

1.2.5 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

1.2.6 Polystyrene

1.2.7 Plastics (Nylon and PBT)

1.2.8 Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR)

1.2.9 Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE)

1.2.10 Elastomers (Nitrile Rubber and Natural Rubber)

1.3 2 Shot Injection Molding Segment by Application

1.3.1 2 Shot Injection Molding Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Medical

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Consumer Goods

1.3.5 Electrical and Electronics

1.3.6 Industrial

1.3.7 Packaging

1.3 Global 2 Shot Injection Molding Market by Region

1.3.1 Global 2 Shot Injection Molding Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global 2 Shot Injection Molding Market Size

1.4.1 Global 2 Shot Injection Molding Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global 2 Shot Injection Molding Production (2014-2025)

……..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in 2 Shot Injection Molding Business

7.1 Gemini Group

7.1.1 Gemini Group 2 Shot Injection Molding Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 2 Shot Injection Molding Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Gemini Group 2 Shot Injection Molding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Paragon Rapid Technologies Limited

7.2.1 Paragon Rapid Technologies Limited 2 Shot Injection Molding Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 2 Shot Injection Molding Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Paragon Rapid Technologies Limited 2 Shot Injection Molding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Evco Plastics

7.3.1 Evco Plastics 2 Shot Injection Molding Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 2 Shot Injection Molding Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Evco Plastics 2 Shot Injection Molding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Rogan Corporation

7.4.1 Rogan Corporation 2 Shot Injection Molding Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 2 Shot Injection Molding Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Rogan Corporation 2 Shot Injection Molding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Bemis Manufacturing Company

7.5.1 Bemis Manufacturing Company 2 Shot Injection Molding Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 2 Shot Injection Molding Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Bemis Manufacturing Company 2 Shot Injection Molding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Biomedical Polymers

7.6.1 Biomedical Polymers 2 Shot Injection Molding Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 2 Shot Injection Molding Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Biomedical Polymers 2 Shot Injection Molding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Carclo Technical Plastics

7.7.1 Carclo Technical Plastics 2 Shot Injection Molding Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 2 Shot Injection Molding Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Carclo Technical Plastics 2 Shot Injection Molding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Yomura Technologies

7.8.1 Yomura Technologies 2 Shot Injection Molding Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 2 Shot Injection Molding Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Yomura Technologies 2 Shot Injection Molding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Nyloncraft

7.9.1 Nyloncraft 2 Shot Injection Molding Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 2 Shot Injection Molding Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Nyloncraft 2 Shot Injection Molding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…..

