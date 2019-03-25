Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Digestion Equipment Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

Global Digestion Equipment Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

March 25, 2019

Digestion Equipment is sample preparation equipment for analytical laboratories. This report mainly covers Microwave Digestion, Hotblock Digestion and other types.

Scope of the Report: 
North America occupied 24.47% of the sales market in 2016. It is followed by Europe and China, which respectively account for around 23.20% and 22.40% of the global total industry. Other regions have a smaller amount of sales. The global leading player in this market is CEM Corporation, whose revenue is $ 21.77 million in 2016, accounts for 17.89% of total revenue market. 
The main type of Digestion Equipment is Microwave Digestion. The market share of Microwave Digestion is up to 80.40% in 2016 and it is forecasted that share will be 83.52% in 2022 with increased adoption of Digestion Equipment 
For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Digestion Equipment producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers. 
The worldwide market for Digestion Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.8% over the next five years, will reach 160 million US$ in 2024, from 130 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study. 
This report focuses on the Digestion Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers 
CEM Corporation 
Milestone 
Anton Paar 
Analytik Jena 
HORIBA 
PerkinElmer 
Berghof 
SCP SCIENCE 
SEAL Analytical 
Aurora 
Sineo Microwave 
Shanghai PreeKem 
Shanghai Xtrust 
Beijing Xianghu

 

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers 
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) 
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) 
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) 
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) 
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers 
Microwave Digestion 
Hotblock Digestion 
Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into 
Metal 
Mining Laboratory Application 
Environmental Application 
Food Application 
Agriculture Application 
Pharmaceutical Application

 

Table Of Contents:      

1 Market Overview 
1.1 Digestion Equipment Introduction 
1.2 Market Analysis by Type 
1.2.1 Microwave Digestion 
1.2.2 Hotblock Digestion 
1.2.3 Others 
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications 
1.3.1 Metal 
1.3.2 Mining Laboratory Application 
1.3.3 Environmental Application 
1.3.4 Food Application 
1.3.5 Agriculture Application 
1.3.6 Pharmaceutical Application 
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions 
1.5 Market Dynamics 
1.5.1 Market Opportunities 
1.5.2 Market Risk 
1.5.3 Market Driving Force 


2 Manufacturers Profiles 
2.1 CEM Corporation 
2.1.1 Business Overview 
2.1.2 Digestion Equipment Type and Applications 
2.1.2.1 Product A 
2.1.2.2 Product B 
2.1.3 CEM Corporation Digestion Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018) 
2.2 Milestone 
2.2.1 Business Overview 
2.2.2 Digestion Equipment Type and Applications 
2.2.2.1 Product A 
2.2.2.2 Product B 
2.2.3 Milestone Digestion Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018) 
2.3 Anton Paar 
2.3.1 Business Overview 
2.3.2 Digestion Equipment Type and Applications 
2.3.2.1 Product A 
2.3.2.2 Product B 
2.3.3 Anton Paar Digestion Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018) 
2.4 Analytik Jena 
2.4.1 Business Overview 
2.4.2 Digestion Equipment Type and Applications 
2.4.2.1 Product A 
2.4.2.2 Product B 
2.4.3 Analytik Jena Digestion Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018) 
2.5 HORIBA 
2.5.1 Business Overview 
2.5.2 Digestion Equipment Type and Applications 
2.5.2.1 Product A 
2.5.2.2 Product B 
2.5.3 HORIBA Digestion Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018) 
2.6 PerkinElmer 
2.6.1 Business Overview 
2.6.2 Digestion Equipment Type and Applications 
2.6.2.1 Product A 
2.6.2.2 Product B 
2.6.3 PerkinElmer Digestion Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018) 
2.7 Berghof 
2.7.1 Business Overview 
2.7.2 Digestion Equipment Type and Applications 
2.7.2.1 Product A 
2.7.2.2 Product B 
2.7.3 Berghof Digestion Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018) 

