Global Orthopedic Surgical Power Tools | Market Synopsis & Forecast – 2024

Global Orthopedic Surgical Power Tools Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

This report studies the Orthopedic Surgical Power Tools market. The power tools are required to perform orthopedic surgeries. These power tools assist at various levels while the person is being operated for orthopedic surgeries. The different types of bone drills manufactured by GPC are powerful, reliable, and durable, with the right intrusion power to assist the surgeons to perform their surgeries successfully.

Scope of the Report: 
North America (with a revenue market share 41%) accounted for the largest share in the global orthopedic power tools market, followed by Europe in 2017. This is mainly attributed to increase in healthcare expenditure and large number of skilled healthcare professionals in North America. 
By technology, the market is segmented into pneumatic powered, battery operated and electric powered. And the electric powered type cover a revenue market share of 52%. 
Global players in the industry are partnering with companies and organization based in Asia, in order to expand their geographic presence in this highly lucrative market. This is expected to increase the availability of advanced equipment such as orthopedic power tools in the region. Key players operating in the global orthopedic power tools market include DePuy Synthes, Stryker, Medtronic, CONMED, Zimmer Biomet, B. Braun, Arthrex, OsteoMed, Smith & Nephew, Brasseler USA, De Soutter Medical, Adeor, MicroAire and etc. 
The worldwide market for Orthopedic Surgical Power Tools is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.8% over the next five years, will reach 1540 million US$ in 2024, from 1300 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study. 
This report focuses on the Orthopedic Surgical Power Tools in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers 
DePuy Synthes 
Stryker 
Medtronic 
CONMED 
Zimmer Biomet 
B. Braun 
Arthrex 
OsteoMed 
Smith & Nephew 
Brasseler USA 
De Soutter Medical 
Adeor 
MicroAire

 

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers 
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) 
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) 
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) 
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) 
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers 
Electric Powered 
Battery Operated 
Pneumatic Powered

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into 
Hospitals 
Clinics 
Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASC)

 

Table Of Contents:      

1 Market Overview 
1.1 Orthopedic Surgical Power Tools Introduction 
1.2 Market Analysis by Type 
1.2.1 Electric Powered 
1.2.2 Battery Operated 
1.2.3 Pneumatic Powered 
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications 
1.3.1 Hospitals 
1.3.2 Clinics 
1.3.3 Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASC) 
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions 
1.5 Market Dynamics 
1.5.1 Market Opportunities 
1.5.2 Market Risk 
1.5.3 Market Driving Force 


2 Manufacturers Profiles 
2.1 DePuy Synthes 
2.1.1 Business Overview 
2.1.2 Orthopedic Surgical Power Tools Type and Applications 
2.1.2.1 Product A 
2.1.2.2 Product B 
2.1.3 DePuy Synthes Orthopedic Surgical Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018) 
2.2 Stryker 
2.2.1 Business Overview 
2.2.2 Orthopedic Surgical Power Tools Type and Applications 
2.2.2.1 Product A 
2.2.2.2 Product B 
2.2.3 Stryker Orthopedic Surgical Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018) 
2.3 Medtronic 
2.3.1 Business Overview 
2.3.2 Orthopedic Surgical Power Tools Type and Applications 
2.3.2.1 Product A 
2.3.2.2 Product B 
2.3.3 Medtronic Orthopedic Surgical Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018) 
2.4 CONMED 
2.4.1 Business Overview 
2.4.2 Orthopedic Surgical Power Tools Type and Applications 
2.4.2.1 Product A 
2.4.2.2 Product B 
2.4.3 CONMED Orthopedic Surgical Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018) 
2.5 Zimmer Biomet 
2.5.1 Business Overview 
2.5.2 Orthopedic Surgical Power Tools Type and Applications 
2.5.2.1 Product A 
2.5.2.2 Product B 
2.5.3 Zimmer Biomet Orthopedic Surgical Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018) 
2.6 B. Braun 
2.6.1 Business Overview 
2.6.2 Orthopedic Surgical Power Tools Type and Applications 
2.6.2.1 Product A 
2.6.2.2 Product B 
2.6.3 B. Braun Orthopedic Surgical Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018) 
2.7 Arthrex 
2.7.1 Business Overview 
2.7.2 Orthopedic Surgical Power Tools Type and Applications 
2.7.2.1 Product A 
2.7.2.2 Product B 
2.7.3 Arthrex Orthopedic Surgical Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018) 

