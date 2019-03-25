Soft Magnet Powder Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend ,Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHRASHTRA, INDIA, March 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Soft Magnet Powder Market

Soft magnet powders are materials that are easily magnetized and demagnetized. This powder plays an important role in many of the electrical and electronic systems and is used in electric motors, receipt of radio signals & microwaves, relays, solenoids, magnetic shielding, electrical power generation & transmission, and electromagnets. According to the new energy standards, which comprises greater dependence on renewable energy sources and energy efficient motors & machines, has fast-tracked research in development of soft magnet powder for energy-related technologies.

The following manufacturers are covered:

SG Technologies

Vacuumschmelze

Steward Advanced Materials

Mate

GKN Sinter Metals

Hitachi Metals

Sintex



The global Soft Magnet Powder market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Soft Magnet Powder volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Soft Magnet Powder market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Soft Ferrite

Electrical Steel

Amorphous Steel

Cold-Rolled Lamination Steel

Cobalt

Silicon Steels

Other

Segment by Application

Electrical

Electronics & Telecommunications

Automotive

Others

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Executive Summary

1 Soft Magnet Powder Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Soft Magnet Powder

1.2 Soft Magnet Powder Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Soft Magnet Powder Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Soft Ferrite

1.2.3 Electrical Steel

1.2.4 Amorphous Steel

1.2.5 Cold-Rolled Lamination Steel

1.2.6 Cobalt

1.2.7 Silicon Steels

1.2.8 Other

1.3 Soft Magnet Powder Segment by Application

1.3.1 Soft Magnet Powder Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Electrical

1.3.3 Electronics & Telecommunications

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Soft Magnet Powder Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Soft Magnet Powder Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Soft Magnet Powder Market Size

1.5.1 Global Soft Magnet Powder Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Soft Magnet Powder Production (2014-2025)

……..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Soft Magnet Powder Business

7.1 SG Technologies

7.1.1 SG Technologies Soft Magnet Powder Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Soft Magnet Powder Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 SG Technologies Soft Magnet Powder Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Vacuumschmelze

7.2.1 Vacuumschmelze Soft Magnet Powder Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Soft Magnet Powder Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Vacuumschmelze Soft Magnet Powder Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Steward Advanced Materials

7.3.1 Steward Advanced Materials Soft Magnet Powder Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Soft Magnet Powder Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Steward Advanced Materials Soft Magnet Powder Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Mate

7.4.1 Mate Soft Magnet Powder Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Soft Magnet Powder Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Mate Soft Magnet Powder Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 GKN Sinter Metals

7.5.1 GKN Sinter Metals Soft Magnet Powder Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Soft Magnet Powder Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 GKN Sinter Metals Soft Magnet Powder Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Hitachi Metals

7.6.1 Hitachi Metals Soft Magnet Powder Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Soft Magnet Powder Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Hitachi Metals Soft Magnet Powder Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Sintex

7.7.1 Sintex Soft Magnet Powder Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Soft Magnet Powder Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Sintex Soft Magnet Powder Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…..

