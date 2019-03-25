Thermal Interface Material Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend ,Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Thermal Interface Material Market

hermal interface material market has witnessed a significant growth owing to an increasing need for thermal management. Furthermore, thermal management is required to keep the electronic equipment operating smoothly. Besides this, the industry is likely to grow exceptionally worldwide owing to the rising consumption volume.

The demand for faster as well as highly sophisticated electronic devices has played a vital role in driving the thermal interface market. In addition, need for energy efficient lighting is driving the market worldwide. Besides this, electrification of the transportation sector is likely to create greater opportunities worldwide. Demand for highly improved and seamless connectivity would also keep the future of the market robust.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Indium Corporation

Wakefield-Vette

Momentive Performance Materials

Zalman Tech

Laird Technologies

Dow Corning

The global Thermal Interface Material market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Thermal Interface Material volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Thermal Interface Material market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Greases and Adhesives

Tapes and Films

Gap Fillers Metallic TIMs

PCM

Segment by Application

Computers

Telecom

Medical Devices

Industrial Machinery

Consumer Durables

Automotive Electronics

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Executive Summary

1 Thermal Interface Material Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Thermal Interface Material

1.2 Thermal Interface Material Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Thermal Interface Material Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Greases and Adhesives

1.2.3 Tapes and Films

1.2.4 Gap Fillers Metallic TIMs

1.2.5 PCM

1.3 Thermal Interface Material Segment by Application

1.3.1 Thermal Interface Material Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Computers

1.3.3 Telecom

1.3.4 Medical Devices

1.3.5 Industrial Machinery

1.3.6 Consumer Durables

1.3.7 Automotive Electronics

1.4 Global Thermal Interface Material Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Thermal Interface Material Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Thermal Interface Material Market Size

1.5.1 Global Thermal Interface Material Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Thermal Interface Material Production (2014-2025)

………

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Thermal Interface Material Business

7.1 Indium Corporation

7.1.1 Indium Corporation Thermal Interface Material Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Thermal Interface Material Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Indium Corporation Thermal Interface Material Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Wakefield-Vette

7.2.1 Wakefield-Vette Thermal Interface Material Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Thermal Interface Material Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Wakefield-Vette Thermal Interface Material Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Momentive Performance Materials

7.3.1 Momentive Performance Materials Thermal Interface Material Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Thermal Interface Material Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Momentive Performance Materials Thermal Interface Material Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Zalman Tech

7.4.1 Zalman Tech Thermal Interface Material Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Thermal Interface Material Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Zalman Tech Thermal Interface Material Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Laird Technologies

7.5.1 Laird Technologies Thermal Interface Material Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Thermal Interface Material Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Laird Technologies Thermal Interface Material Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Dow Corning

7.6.1 Dow Corning Thermal Interface Material Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Thermal Interface Material Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Dow Corning Thermal Interface Material Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…

