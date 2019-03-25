Fotis Georgiadis Helped David Xing, CEO of PLOTT, With Branding After Receiving the Best of Innovation Award at CES 2019

David Xing, CEO of PLOTT Lawrence "LG" Greaves, CEO of OPKIX Cubit by PLOTT

Taking the boost of CES 2019 award win exposure to the next level with Fotis Georgiadis

Focus on what won’t change. Technology and innovation changes constantly, core problems do not. Focus on what won’t change first, then find the best available solution based on the tools available.” — David Xing, CEO of PLOTT

GREENWICH, CT, USA, March 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fotis Georgiadis, owner of the blog by his namesake, is a branding and image consultant specialist with a robust background and is a visionary interviewer. With a knack for pulling out a well rounded interview, not only covering cutting edge technologies and corporate directions, but also bringing out the personal side of the interviewee.Many companies fail to follow up after receiving an award. As a result, they miss out on the extensive benefit of marketing the award on their own in addition to the 'free' marketing provided by the presenters.Lets look at PLOTT, a company that just received the CES 2019 award for Best of Innovation AR/VR, a single award given to the company the judges deem the best in category. Instead of just letting the CES exposure 'carry their weight', David Xing took to task, and was interviewed by Fotis Georgiadis By combining the exposure from CES's prestigious award win along with their own, it becomes a multiple, not just another avenue. The multiple articles talking about CES and PLOTT reinforce each other in the search engines, resulting in better placement and more eyes seeing the company. Isn't that the goal of marketing? More warm bodies reading up on your company/product, build up sales and more.Another company that Fotis Georgiadis interviewed, OPKIX, also realized that there is more to marketing than just setting up a website, or posting a couple of messages on a board somewhere. Here is an excerpt from the interview with OPKIX CEO, Lawrence “LG” Greaves, that specifically talks about their marketing strategy:“What have you been doing to publicize this idea? Have you been using any innovative marketing strategies?We work alongside a world-class PR firm who continues to go above and beyond as our brand storyteller and marketplace conduit. We have the support of our investors who have built various billion-dollar companies responsible for numerous everyday innovations. We have also built out a team of 64 global ambassadors who are creators in their own right, lending their stories to our brand. The need for what we created was palpable, but we needed to design and commercialize it to make individuals realize what they had been missing in the marketplace before our launch. Our marketing is organic. We’re putting our products in the hands of talented individuals and accelerating the virality of awesome, original and authentic content to re-inspire a generation and breathe life into our cultural perspective on social media.” - You can read the full article here. Circling back to PLOTT and David Xing's marketing decision, we see it ramped up right after the 2019 CES award win. It is going so well, that David Xing not only thanked Fotis Georgiadis privately, but posted it on his Linkedin page: https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:6513811185329016832/ Again, another example of multiple marketing avenues.Additionally, knowing that you can't do it all yourself if a big step in the right direction as can be seen in the interview below.Taken from the interview by Fotis Georgiadis with David Xing:“What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)Prioritize. Obvious — until you’re faced with a list of things which ALL are vital.Which leads to the next one: You will end up making wrong choices. For me, a lot of them. And that’s ok. Learn as much as you can from it, move on. Physical bruises heal, make sure your mental ones do too.Support systems, emphasize is on the plural. I have two support systems, first one is advisors and mentors who challenges me, and we talk problems out. The other system consists of people who can tell you everything will be ok. You will need both.There will be times where it feels like the world is ending, until it doesn’t. Remind yourself why you started. Ask yourself is it worth it, and it’s ok if the answer is no. Only move forward if the answer is an honest yes.Enjoy the wins, they don’t always happen. Soak it in, remember those moments. Dig them up from your memory when you need it and use it to carry you through to the next one.”Fotis Georgiadis plays a key role in building the brand and image of PLOTT. 