Acetylene Carbon Black Market 2019 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

Acetylene Carbon Black Market 2019

Acetylene Carbon Black (ACB) is produced when acetylene gas comes into contact with heated refractory material (900°C) under controlled circumstances.

The global Acetylene Carbon Black market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Acetylene Carbon Black volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Acetylene Carbon Black market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.



The following manufacturers are covered:

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A

Cabotn

Soltex

Denka

Phillips Carbon Black

Mitsubishi Chemical

Sun Petrochemicals

China Synthetic Rubber Corporation

Shandong Huibaichuan New Materials

Shanxi Fulihua Chemical Materials

Beilum Carbon Chemical

Shandong Emperor-Taishan Carbon

Zaozhuang Xinyuan Chemical Industry

Sid Richardson Carbon&Energy

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Calcium Carbide Method

Naphtha Pyrolysis

Segment by Application

Plastics

Printing Inks&Toners

Paints&Coatings

Others



