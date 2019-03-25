CaskCartel.com brings Iron Smoke Very Limited Edition CASKet Strength Straight Bourbon Whiskey – Available for Purchase

CaskCartel.com (https://caskcartel.com) announces one of the hottest whiskey releases:Iron Smoke CASKet Strength Straight Bourbon Whiskey

CHEYENNE, WYOMING, US, March 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Iron Smoke Distillery is a brand that needs no presentation. The recent awards and prestigious accolades have secured their place amongst the whiskey stars. Collectors and whiskey lovers looking for hot deals should not miss the opportunity of purchasing Iron Smoke CASKet Strength Straight Bourbon Whiskey.

CaskCartel.com proudly announces that this highly anticipated and acclaimed spirits will be available at their online shop.

Iron Smoke CASKet Strength Limited Release is a very limited quantity of their unfiltered, uncut, small batch bourbon. The newly released bourbon is expected to be a “game changer” in all possible ways. Being unfiltered appeases to both the wider whiskey lovers, but even more to purists, who seek only the best handcrafted cask strength and unaltered, truly strong aromas.

Iron Smoke CASKet Strenght features a complex, rare proof of 120, which has passed a rigorous selection from the distillery’s thousands of triple char virgin white oak barrels. The oaky notes are persistent, gently being complemented by sweet flavors of butterscotch, vanilla and caramel.

This very limited release only brings honor and prestige to a name that has recently bestowed with Double Gold medals in North American Bourbon & Whiskey 2018 competition

“Iron Smoke CASKet Strength is certain to be a game changer among fans of our flagship Straight Bourbon Whiskey and brown spirit enthusiasts across the country!” said President Tom Riggio. “This is based on the growing popularity of truly handcrafted cask strength and unfiltered offerings from pure hearted distilleries that have taken the long hard road of making their own products without any filler from outside sources. This release, as well as the recent accolades we’ve received from Forbes naming Iron Smoke one of the top 10 bourbons produced outside of Kentucky proves that we are building the brand the right way! We look forward to working with our distributors to make Iron Smoke a household name across the country.”

Whiskey lovers can also purchase more drinks from the same distillery, including:

• Iron Smoke Apple Wood Smoked Whiskey

• Rattlesnake Rosie's Apple Pie Corn Whiskey

• Rattlesnake Rosie's Maple Bacon

And, of course, the award-winning Iron Smoke Straight Bourbon Whiskey

About Iron Smoke Distillery

Iron Smoke Distillery is a fairly new addition to the craft distilling community located in Upstate New York. In that part of the state they grow a lot of apples. So it is only natural that this local crop would have an impact of their spirits they produce.

About Cask Cartel

Cask Cartel was founded in 2014 and brought online in 2018. It is a company that comprises a team with over 4 decades of experience in the alcohol beverage industry. Cask Cartel has extensive relationships with distilleries and master distilleries across the US and the rest of the world. The company has developed an E-Premise Marketplace that’s transforming the way premium spirits are shopped sold and fulfilled online by combining the widest range of selection of allocated items and limited releases.



