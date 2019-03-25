MOST and Absortech Group close exclusive partnership to detect and prevent moisture damages in shipping

SWEDEN, March 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MOST (Mobile Sensory Technologies Sweden AB) a leading company within 'Real time monitoring' and Absortech Group a leading company within moisture prevention in shipping containers has entered into a partnership.

MOST´s superior real time monitoring solution give customers insight into what happens to the cargo while in transit. The customer gets alerts via email or SMS when there is a deviation from the preferred levels on temperature, humidity and shock. The solution also detects intrusions and tracks the position of the shipment – all to enable proactiveness rather than reactiveness.

Moisture damages mainly happens during longer container transports or shipping. ABSORTECH provides solutions and products ('desiccants' - or moisture absorbers) to prevent moisture damages to take place. With the step-by-step moisture prevention solution 'Peace of Moisture Mind©' ABSORTECH helps their customer throughout the entire moisture chain stages: AUDIT-DIMENSION-VALIDATE-IMPLEMENT-IMPROVE.

Jon Hjertenstein, CEO at MOST says “The logic behind this partnership is simple. Both companies are solving problems appearing during transportation and shipping. By partnering up we become even stronger, there are many synergies between us.”

Rikard Kanmert, CEO at Absortech Group says “We have the deepest respect for each other’s business and offerings. In addition - we both operate out of Sweden and have a global reach. One by one we help the industry to detect or prevent damages. When we now integrate we add a lot of value for our customers; reduce their waste, improve their profit and protect their brands. It also helps saving mother earth."

MOST and Absortech are confident that this partnership brings value to customers, existing and new. At the same time having a positive impact on the two respective companies’ development.



For more information contact:

Jon Hjertenstein, CEO MOST, +46 793 356725, www.most.tech

Rikard Kanmert, CEO Absortech Group, +46 70 58 112 43, www.absortech.com



