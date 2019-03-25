Prodigy Appoints Successful Automotive Industry Sales & Creative Strategist Benjamin Hadley as VP Strategy

Contrary to popular belief, the dealership isn't dead, it's just going through a new evolution, and those that continue to add value in the store will soar above those that don't.” — Benjamin Hadley

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prodigy , a unique, seamless online to in-store sales platform for automotive dealerships, today announced the hiring of renowned automotive industry sales and creative strategist Benjamin Hadley as Vice President of Strategy. In his new role, Hadley will be responsible for product development, new business development, CSI and growth management for the fast-growing technology innovator.Hadley began his automotive career in 2011 at Dealer.com where he started as an Inside Sales Representative and rapidly worked up the ranks to Regional Director, responsible for business development and client acquisition. He consistently sold over $8 million in revenue and, due to his success, was quickly promoted to Sales Director, the youngest in the company's history.He then moved onto Clarivoy, a pioneer and leader in automotive marketing attribution, where he also served as VP of Strategy. While there he gathered feedback from customers and provided input that helped create the powerful DrivingSales Innovation Cup Finalist product, Shopper’sON™."I am excited to join the Prodigy team. From its inception Prodigy has had an ethos of helping dealers and OEMs improve both their online and offline retail operations. Contrary to popular belief, the dealership isn't dead, it's just going through a new evolution, and those that continue to add value in the store will soar above those that don't. I view my new role as an advocate for the dealership's success and look forward to sharing my knowledge and experience with Prodigy clients, as well as bringing on more dealers to the Prodigy platform to provide a faster, holistic retail experience," said Hadley.Prodigy’s patent-pending SaaS platform was designed to enable a seamless transition from online to in-store sales and vice versa by allowing dealers to engage their customers both online and in-store, delivering a consistent, modern experience with one platform. It boosts profits, builds trust and reduces sales turnover.The platform has been rigorously engineered and tuned to the specific needs of auto dealerships seeking a next-generation solution that enhances all aspects of the customer experience. Prodigy enables online, instore or a bidirectional blend of sales between the two and ensures process management compliance, full lender/factory/credit bureau integration and a range of sales experience enhancements such as on-lot driver license scanning for instant drive tests. Prodigy fully integrates with all legacy systems and dealer-specific software.“Ben represents a tremendous addition to our leadership team. Over $1.1 trillion of cars are sold each year in the US, and yet it's consistently ranked the #1 worst consumer experience in America, with less than 1% of buyers satisfied with the current experience. We are here to fix that, and our company is expanding fast due to positive word-of-mouth from our dealers as we become integral to the sale of every car in their dealership. With Ben’s unique blend of sales and creative strategy experience, he is the perfect person to help drive us to the next level. I am excited to see what the future holds for our dealers,” said Michia Rohrssen, Prodigy CEO. For more information, or to schedule a demo, visit, https://getprodigy.com/ . Or call, 1-833-DEALER5 (1-833-332-5375).About Prodigy:For more information visit, https://getprodigy.com/



