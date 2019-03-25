Mente Group's Biz Jet Global Reach Extends Coast to Coast, to Europe and Beyond

With Offices in Dallas, Boston, Chicago, Denver, New York, Portland, San Francisco, Scottsdale & Europe

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, March 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mente Group 's recent expansions have extended the reach of the business jet consultancy beyond North America. It now has consultants and offices established in Dallas, Boston, Chicago, Denver, New York, Portland, San Francisco, Scottsdale, and Europe.With its headquarters established in Dallas in 2009, and a number of consulting specialists based there, Mente Group has since expanded to both coasts, and to Eastern Europe through a strategic consulting alliance with a distinguished aircraft management company based in Germany, Hungary, Russia, Turkey, and Ukraine.Beyond Business Jet Transactions"Strategically, we have broadened our consulting reach beyond simply business jet transactions to encompass a comprehensive array of aviation specialties and that means finding the industry's best experts across the country and the world," said Brian Proctor, president and CEO. "We are now more than purely transactions specific, to include talent management, asset management, technical services, strategy, and program management."Mente's east coast managing director is in Boston, asset management expertise is in Chicago, aircraft completions and program management leadership is in Denver, its transactions head is in New York, west coast leader is in Portland, talent management expert is in San Francisco, and managing director of the central U.S. is in Scottsdale. Its president and CEO are located in Dallas, as is asset management leadership, technical services, financial management, marketing, market research, business analytics, and its chief strategy and development officer.Full-Service Aircraft ConsultingMente Group is a full-service aircraft consultancy. It serves large corporations, growth companies and private individuals worldwide. Its advisors have handled more than $10.5 billion in aircraft transactions and performed more than 500 business jet consultations. The company also offers completion management services to include interior outfitting oversight and new business aircraft delivery. For more info see www.mentegroup.com Mente Group partners with many of the world's largest corporations, prominent entrepreneurs, growth companies, and private individuals, including Andor Capital, Bank of Texas, BNSF Railway, Capital One, Delhaize Group, Entergy, Food Lion, JPMorgan Chase, LG, MassMutual Financial Group, Medical Properties Trust, MetLife, Northpark Management, Inc., Quexco, Inc., Raytheon, Sprint, Stanley Black & Decker, Summit Alliance, and Williams-Sonoma. It is a member of the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA).Media Contact:for Mente Group



