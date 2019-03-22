Lucyd Files 13 Design Patents on Lucyd Loud Music Glasses

X-Ray of New Loud

In the lead-up to the launch of the new version of Lucyd Loud, Lucyd has filed additional intellectual property.

We believe Lucyd Loud is the first entry into the smartglass market that is suitable for mass adoption, as a result of its affordable price point, attractive design and high utility.” — Harrison Gross, cofounder

SINGAPORE, March 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lucyd PTE Ltd, the developer of an eShop for innovative spectacles, is pleased to announce that it has filed thirteen design patents covering its new line of Lucyd Loud 2.0 Bluetooth bone conduction glasses. Lucyd also has a pending utility patent for an IOT communications app called Link, which allows for the free flow of information and control between Bluetooth-enabled devices.

Lucyd expects these new glasses to be available late in Q2 of 2019. These new frames will provide fashion-forward designs coupled with Bluetooth features, proper corrective lenses, all day battery life, and will be available worldwide.

Harrison Gross, Media Lead and Co-founder at Lucyd said,

“We are pleased to announce the filing of additional intellectual property to cover the expansion of our line of Lucyd Loud smartglasses. We are very excited about the forthcoming launch. We believe Lucyd Loud is the first entry into the smartglass market that is suitable for mass adoption, as a result of its affordable price point, attractive design and high utility.”

About Lucyd

Lucyd operates an innovative eShop that provides advanced eyewear to enhance the visual experience. To learn more, please visit https://lucyd.co.

This press release is for informational purposes only. The information herein does not constitute investment advice nor an offer to invest and may contain statements related to our future business and financial performance and future events or developments involving Lucyd that may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "look forward to," "anticipate" "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project" or words of similar meaning. We may also make forward-looking statements in other reports, in presentations, in material delivered to customers, stakeholders and in press releases. In addition, our representatives may from time to time make oral forward-looking statements. Such statements may be based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of Lucyd’s management. Please note that these are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and factors, including, but not limited to those described in various disclosures. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of Lucyd may vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. Lucyd neither intends, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated.



Lucyd Intro with Richard Sherman



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.