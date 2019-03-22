Global Solar Cable Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global Solar Cable Market

A solar cable is the interconnection cable used in photovoltaic power generation. Solar cables interconnect solar panels and other electrical components of a photovoltaic system. Solar cables are UV resistant and weather resistant. They can be used within a large temperature range and are generally laid outside.

The global solar cables market was worth $ XX billion in 2018 and is forecasted to reach $ XX billion by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Global Solar Cables Market – Market Dynamics

The growth of the solar photovoltaic industry and rise in installed capacity of solar panels on a global basis is the primary factor influencing the solar cables market in a positive manner.

The rising awareness about the benefits associated with solar power in comparison to traditional energy generation technologies, such as coal and gas, have ensured a high product demand for solar cables.

For instance, according to Solar Energy Industries Association, the USA installed 1.7 gigawatts (GW) of solar PV capacity in Q3 2018 to reach 60 gigawatts (GW) of total installed capacity, with a total of more than 1.9 million solar installations, ensuring higher sales volume of solar cables.

In June 2018, Trina Solar Limited, a leading total solutions provider for solar energy, have won bid for a 250 MW PV power plant project in Tongchuan, Shaanxi, China. This 250MW solar power plant project is designed as an advanced agricultural solar power plant, the high-tech system integrates multiple functions in terms of agriculture, photovoltaics, tourism and poverty reduction.

In June 2018, Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, have introduced its new 1,500 Vdc string solar PV inverter M125HV series. The M125HV is designed to optimize the productivity of solar PV power plants as it features industry-leading peak efficiency up to99%, 125kVA of maximum output power, active cooling, and an electromagnetic interference (EMI)-proof design.

In August 2016, ExtenSolar Renewable Energy Co. Ltd, a professional solar mounting system provider, have signed an agreement with EPC Company in China, to design &supply a 500KW Solar PV project.

Global Solar Cables Market – Segment Analysis

Based on end user the global market for solar cables is broadly segmented as by residential, commercial, and industrial.

Commercial is the dominant segment and it accounts for approximately XX% of the market, due to the rapid rise of installation of solar panels in commercial segment, in off-site locations and rooftop corporate procurement agreements have ensured the growth of the commercial segment in terms of sales volume.

For instance, in October 2018, Walmart have signed an agreement with SunPower to have the commercial energy provider install a mix of rooftop and ground-mount solar systems at 19 stores and two distribution centers in Illinois.

On September 2018, Sharp Energy Solutions Corporation, Thanh Thanh Cong Group, and the Gia Lai Electricity Joint Stock Company, operating under Thanh Thanh Cong Group, underwent a joint construction project. It is the first mega solar power plant in Vietnam began commercial operation.

