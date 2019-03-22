Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global WiFi Home Router Market Strategy, Growth, Analysis, Segmentation and Forecast to – 2022

PUNE, INDIA, March 22, 2019

"This report studies the WiFi Router for Home Use market, including home office and entertainment applications. 
A Wifi/wireless router is a device that performs the functions of a router and also includes the functions of a wireless access point. It is used to provide access to the Internet or a private computer network. It can function in a wired LAN (local area network), in a wireless-only LAN (WLAN), or in a mixed wired/wireless network, depending on the manufacturer and model. Consumer wireless routers vary in the WiFi range they support. 
Based on the maximum wireless links speed the router can provide, WiFi Home Router product market can be segmented into 300Mbps, 450Mbps, 150Mbps, 1200Mbps, 750Mbps, 1000Mbps, 600Mbps, 1750Mbps, 54Mbps, 108Mbps and etc. Among these, 300Mbps and 450Mbps type are the most common types in China market now while the 54Mbps type and 150 Mbps are being phased out over time."

Scope of the Report: 
This report focuses on the WiFi Home Router in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers 
TP-LINK 
D-Link 
Tenda 
NETGEAR 
ASUS 
Huawei 
Qihoo 360 
Gee 
Xiaomi

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers 
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) 
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) 
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) 
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) 
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers 
150Mbps 
300Mbps 
450Mbps 
Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into 
Home Office Using 
Entertainment Using

Table Of Contents:                                                                                                                          

1 Market Overview 
1.1 WiFi Home Router Introduction 
1.2 Market Analysis by Type 
1.2.1 150Mbps 
1.2.2 300Mbps 
1.2.3 450Mbps 
1.2.4 Others 
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications 
1.3.1 Home Office Using 
1.3.2 Entertainment Using 
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions 
1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) 
1.4.1.1 USA Market States and Outlook (2012-2022) 
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2012-2022) 
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2012-2022) 
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) 
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2012-2022) 
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2012-2022) 
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2012-2022) 
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022) 
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2012-2022) 
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) 
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2012-2022) 
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2012-2022) 
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2012-2022) 
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2012-2022) 
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022) 
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa 
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2012-2022) 
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2012-2022) 
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022) 
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2012-2022) 
1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2012-2022) 
1.5 Market Dynamics 
1.5.1 Market Opportunities 
1.5.2 Market Risk 
1.5.3 Market Driving Force 
2 Manufacturers Profiles 
2.1 TP-LINK 
2.1.1 Business Overview 
2.1.2 WiFi Home Router Type and Applications 
2.1.2.1 Type 1 
2.1.2.2 Type 2 
2.1.3 TP-LINK WiFi Home Router Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.2 D-Link 
2.2.1 Business Overview 
2.2.2 WiFi Home Router Type and Applications 
2.2.2.1 Type 1 
2.2.2.2 Type 2 
2.2.3 D-Link WiFi Home Router Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.3 Tenda 
2.3.1 Business Overview 
2.3.2 WiFi Home Router Type and Applications 
2.3.2.1 Type 1 
2.3.2.2 Type 2 
2.3.3 Tenda WiFi Home Router Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.4 NETGEAR 
2.4.1 Business Overview 
2.4.2 WiFi Home Router Type and Applications 
2.4.2.1 Type 1 
2.4.2.2 Type 2 
2.4.3 NETGEAR WiFi Home Router Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.5 ASUS 
2.5.1 Business Overview 
2.5.2 WiFi Home Router Type and Applications 
2.5.2.1 Type 1 
2.5.2.2 Type 2 
2.5.3 ASUS WiFi Home Router Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 

