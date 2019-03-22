Children’s Socks Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Children’s Socks Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024”

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Children’s Socks Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.

A sock is an item of clothing worn on the feet and often covering the ankle and some part of the calf. Some type of shoe or boot is typically worn over socks. In ancient times, socks were made from leather or matted animal hair. In the late 16th century, machine-knit socks were first produced. Until 1800 both hand knitting and machine knitting were used to produce socks, but after 1800, machine knitting became the predominant method.

The Children’s Socks industry concentration is low because technical barrier is very low. The key production markets locate at developing countries. The Southeast Asia takes the market share of 33%, followed by China with 30% in 2016. Many USA and Europe brands like cooperate with developing countries OEM/ODM producers. That makes Southeast Asia and China a key producer.

The global average price of Children’s Socks is in the decreasing trend, from 1.09 USD/Pair in 2012 to 0.99 USD/Pair in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The global Children’s Socks market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Children’s Socks volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Children’s Socks market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3723552-global-children-s-socks-market-research-report-2019

The following manufacturers are covered:

Adidas

Nike

Jefferies Socks

Disney

Hanes

Mengna

Langsha

Fenli

SmartWool

Ralph Lauren

Falke

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Cotton Socks

Wool Socks

Synthetics Material Socks

Silk Socks

Others

Segment by Application

Boys

Girls

At any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3723552-global-children-s-socks-market-research-report-2019

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Executive Summary

1 Children’s Socks Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Children’s Socks

1.2 Children’s Socks Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Children’s Socks Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Cotton Socks

1.2.3 Wool Socks

1.2.4 Synthetics Material Socks

1.2.5 Silk Socks

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Children’s Socks Segment by Application

1.3.1 Children’s Socks Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Boys

1.3.3 Girls

1.3 Global Children’s Socks Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Children’s Socks Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Children’s Socks Market Size

1.4.1 Global Children’s Socks Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Children’s Socks Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Children’s Socks Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Children’s Socks Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Children’s Socks Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Children’s Socks Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Children’s Socks Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Children’s Socks Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Children’s Socks Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Children’s Socks Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

……

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Children’s Socks Business

7.1 Adidas

7.1.1 Adidas Children’s Socks Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Children’s Socks Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Adidas Children’s Socks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Nike

7.2.1 Nike Children’s Socks Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Children’s Socks Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Nike Children’s Socks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Jefferies Socks

7.3.1 Jefferies Socks Children’s Socks Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Children’s Socks Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Jefferies Socks Children’s Socks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Disney

7.4.1 Disney Children’s Socks Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Children’s Socks Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Disney Children’s Socks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Hanes

7.5.1 Hanes Children’s Socks Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Children’s Socks Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Hanes Children’s Socks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Mengna

7.6.1 Mengna Children’s Socks Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Children’s Socks Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Mengna Children’s Socks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Langsha

7.7.1 Langsha Children’s Socks Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Children’s Socks Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Langsha Children’s Socks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Fenli

7.8.1 Fenli Children’s Socks Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Children’s Socks Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Fenli Children’s Socks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 SmartWool

7.9.1 SmartWool Children’s Socks Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Children’s Socks Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 SmartWool Children’s Socks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Ralph Lauren

7.10.1 Ralph Lauren Children’s Socks Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Children’s Socks Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Ralph Lauren Children’s Socks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Falke

Buy NOW @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3723552

Continued….



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.