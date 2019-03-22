Carbon Black Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Carbon Black Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Carbon Black Market

Carbon black is a material formed by the incomplete combustion of petroleum products such as coal tar. There is a rise in the demand for tire industry, construction and manufacturing sectors which uses carbon black to provide strength to industrial rubber compounds and other equipment. The volatility of raw material prices is anticipated to impede the growth of the global carbon black market.

Adding more, stringent environmental regulations enacted by the government in the usage of carbon hampers the growth of the market. Nowadays silica as a reinforcing additive is becoming popular in tire applications. This is anticipated to substitute the usage of carbon which is another major restraint for the market. Increase in the investments in tire industry coupled with the rise in the demand for specialty grade carbon black in paints & coatings is anticipated to boost the growth of the global carbon black market.

@Get Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3791673-global-carbon-black-market-2018-2025

Segmentation Analysis

Based on the grade, the global carbon black market can be classified into standard grade and specialty grade. Specialty grade carbon black is widely used in inks, paints, and coatings. Increase in the demand for specialty grade carbon black is prompting the carbon black manufacturers to increase their production capacity or diverting them to produce specialty grade carbon black rather than producing standard grade carbon black.

Based on geography, the global carbon black market can be classified into, North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world. Asia-Pacific occupies the largest share of carbon black in the world, as the majority of the demand arises from economies such as China and India. This is due to the expansion of tire manufacturing facilities and immense growth in the construction sector. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the overall market during the forecast period, as the global tire manufacturing companies are shifting their production base to key developing countries in the region.

On the basis of applications, the global carbon black market can be classified into, tire rubber, non-tire rubber, plastics, inks, paints & coatings and others. The transportation industry is anticipated to remain the largest segment during the forecast period due to the increase in the demand for tire applications. On the other hand, carbon black is widely used in plastics manufacturing, newspapers printing inks and paints & coatings. Among these, plastics and paints & coatings are widely utilized in the construction end-use industry.

Cabot Corporation to Acquire Tech Blend

Cabot, in order to expand its business footprint, it entered into an agreement to buy Tech Blend, a Canadian black masterbatches manufacturer. The acquisition extends Cabot’s global footprint in carbon black masterbatch and compounds, thus providing a platform to serve global customers by utilizing Tech Blend’s resources and capabilities.

Competitive Analysis

Players active in the global carbon black market are highly competitive in nature, with all key players investing heavily in R&D activities to improve the quality of their products. Key players operating in carbon black market are, Cabot Corporation, Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., Phillips Carbon Black Limited, Thai Carbon Black Public Company Limited (Birla Carbon), Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd., Continental Carbon, and SID Richardson Carbon & Energy Co. among others

Report Highlights

✓ The report provides extensive qualitative and quantitative assessment of the present and future trends in the global carbon black market

✓ Focus on the various market dynamics that can have an impact on the growth of the market

✓ Recent industry trends and developments in the carbon black market

✓ Product mapping for the key products of all the major market players

✓ Excel data sheet with thousands of data points of the global carbon black market – level 4/5 segmentation

✓ PDF report with the most relevant analysis cogently put together after exhaustive qualitative interviews and in-depth market study.

✓ Key players in the market are profiled and their recent developments, product portfolio, and other business strategies are listed

Key Target Audience:

✓ Global Carbon Black Manufacturers

✓ Suppliers, Dealers, and Distributors of Carbon Black

✓ Industry Investors/Investment Bankers

✓ Research Organizations and Academia

✓ Emerging Companies

✓ Market Research and Consulting Firms

@Get Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3791673-global-carbon-black-market-2018-2025

Table of Contents

Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Introduction

Assumptions and Research Methodology

Executive Summary

Industry Analysis

4.1 Market Dynamics

4.1.1 Drivers

4.1.2 Restraints

4.2 Key Industrial Developments in Carbon Black Market

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Competition Degree

4.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.5 Bargaining Power of Buyers

……………

Appendix

11.1 Sources

11.2 List of Tables

11.3 Expert Panel Validation

11.4 Disclaimer

11.5 Contact Us

*Note: Additional Company Profiles will be included on request





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.