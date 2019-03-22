U.S SILICONE ADHESIVES Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global U.S SILICONE ADHESIVES Market

Silicone adhesives contain silicon and oxygen atoms, which makes it a water-resistant solution. Due to its chemical and thermal stability, it is used in many areas. It is resistant to weathering and moisture. Silicone adhesives remain highly elastic at low temperatures, -100oF (-75°C), and also have temperature stability, up to 390oF (200°C) continuous exposure and up to 575oF (300°C) for short periods. Silicones adhesives remain virtually unchanged over this temperature range.

Bonds made with silicone adhesives are able to handle relatively small mechanical loads. They are used for bonding metal for higher flexibility and resistance to low temperatures. U.S silicone adhesive market is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% to reach market value of USD XXXX million by 2025.

Market Drivers:

Due to highly flexibility and resistance to low temperatures of silicone adhesives is driving the market for U.S silicone adhesive market.

Silicone adhesives are resistant to moisture and water thus they are increasingly used for varies applications including water proofing solutions. This is also boosting the market for U.S silicone adhesive market.

Market Restraints:

Due to their low surface tension they cannot be painted, this has been a major restraint for the U.S silicone adhesive market.

Silicone adhesives take longer duration for curing process which is a major drawback for U.S silicone adhesive market.

Market Segmentation

By product type

Single component silicone adhesives require a humidity of 5% to 95% to cure based on the thickness of the adhesive film, and it can take several days for curing. For an adhesive film thickness of a few millimeters the adhesive generally fully cures in 24 hours.

Two-component silicone adhesives are available with a range of properties and cure rates. The rate of strength build-up is typically higher than moisture cured silicones. It takes up to 24 hours for curing. Meter mix equipment is used to pump the two components from pails or drums in a metered amount through a mixing element.

By Technology

Two-part film adhesives provide permanent bonding and provide higher adhesion strengths. Film adhesives can be heat accelerated at 60°C for four hours or permitted to cure for 24 hours at room temperature.

Silicone tacky gels are ideal for processing into sheets or pads for applications requiring a temporary adhesive.

Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives are sensitive to pressure, meaning that they produce tacky bonds instead of the strong adhesion found with many two-part film adhesives.

Country Analysis

The manufacturers in the U.S. have increased apparel exports which is driving the silicone adhesives market in the country. Mexico represents a major market for textiles. Some apparel brands have expanded their business in Mexico which will increase the demand for silicone adhesives.

Competitive Landscape

Companies are developing new products and technologies to be competitive in the market. For instance, Trio Healthcare has developed advanced medical technologies, including a silicone gel medical adhesive that prevents abdominal stomas from leaking. In 2018 the company won the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in the Innovation Category for its patented silicone technology which is helping to improve the lives of ostomates globally.

Key Market Segments Covered

BY PRODUCT TYPE

• Single component silicone adhesives

• Two component silicone adhesives

BY TECHNOLOGY TYPE

• Film adhesives

• Tacky gels

• Pressure sensitive adhesives

BY END-USERS TYPE

• Medical

• Construction

• Automotive

• Electronic devices

• Others

