Asia-Pacific Construction Chemicals Market 2019 Global Analysis,Share,Trend,Key Players,Opportunities & Forecast To 2025

Introduction

Asia-Pacific Construction Chemicals Market

Construction Chemicals are the chemical used in construction purposes such as waterproofing or admixtures. The increasing demand for future proof and durable constructions is driving the growth of construction chemicals market within Asia-Pacific region. Moreover, growing construction activities in ASEAN countries such as Indonesia and Vietnam are boosting the market growth.

The Asia-Pacific construction chemicals market accounted for USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% to reach USD XX million in 2025.

Asia-Pacific Construction Chemicals Market – Market Dynamics

The increasing infrastructure development activities, investment in commercial, residential housing, renovation activities of historical monuments, water retention structure, bridges and other civil structures have has driven the demand for construction chemical. Moreover, Increasing Adoption of Innovative Construction techniques such as ready mix concrete (RMC) is driving the growth of Asia-Pacific construction chemicals market. Further, rising government and foreign investments in mega projects in Asia-Pacific are encouraging chemical manufacturers in the region to make a strong push toward incorporating sustainable and technologically advanced materials in concrete admixtures, waterproofing and industrial flooring.

However, stringent government regulations might hamper the growth of the market. In Asia-Pacific, certain legislation and regulations are rapidly changing which is one of the biggest challenges faced by the market. Norms such as environment protection objectives and low emission norms is lowering the demand for construction chemicals in recent years. Further, the absence of quality standards by construction manufactures is hampering the growth of construction chemical market.

Global Asia-Pacific Construction Chemicals Market – Segment Analysis

The global Asia-Pacifican construction chemicals market is segmented by type and application.

By type, the Asia-Pacific construction chemicals market is segmented into Concrete Admixtures, Protective Coating, Industrial Flooring, Waterproofing, Adhesives & Sealants, Grinding Aids, and Others. In 2017, concrete admixtures chemicals accounted for the significant share of the market, owing to increase in durability, workability and strength characteristics of a given concrete mixture.

Title: Asia-Pacific Construction Chemicals, by Type, in 2017

Concrete Admixtures 27.08%

Protective Coating 16.02%

Industrial Flooring 8.82%

Waterproofing 18.36%

Adhesives & Sealants 20.99%

Grinding Aids 4.72%

Others 4.01%

By application, the Asia-Pacific construction chemicals market is segmented into commercial, residential and infrastructure.

Asia-Pacific Construction Chemicals Market – Geographical Analysis:

The Asia-Pacific Construction Chemicals market is segmented into the regions as China, India, Japan, Australia, and rest of the Asia-Pacific. The rest of Asia-Pacific is further divided into countries as Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos, Brunei, and Others. China leads the market followed by Japan and India. China’s Construction chemical market is growing owing to the factors such as the increasing stringent environmental regulations , and increasing Green buildings.

Title: Asia-Pacific Construction Chemicals, by Region, in 2017

China 63.54%

India 8.66%

Japan 12.35%

Austalia 4.36%

Rest of APAC 11.09%

Global Asia-Pacific Construction Chemicals Market – Competitive Analysis:

The Asia-Pacific Construction Chemicals market is highly competitive with the major players in most of the regions. Key players are also expanding their reign globally through R&D cooperation, mergers, acquisitions and geographic expansion. Bostik S.A. completed the acquisition of the adhesives division of Nitta Gelatin Inc. by the Bostik-Nitta joint-venture in Japan, on 1st August 2018, actively pursuing its business strategy to expand its adhesive products portfolio to meet increasing market demand. Major companies in the Industry are also focusing on R&D, large product portfolio, wide geographical presence and aggressive acquisition strategy.

Few of the key market players of the Asia-Pacific construction chemicals market are:

• 3M

• Akzo Nobel Chemicals AG

• Arkema S.A.

• Axelchem SDN BHD

• BASF SE

• BOSTIK

• Cementaid International Group of Companies

• Chryso Group

• DowDuPont Inc.

• Fosroc International Limited

• GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

• Henkel AG & Co.

• Mapei S.p.A

• MC-BAUCHEMIE MULLER GmbH & KG Chemische Fabriken

• Pidilite Industries

• PT Penta Chemicals Indonesia

• Sika AG

• UROMIX CHEMICAL SDN BHD

Key Takeaways

• Concrete Admixture chemicals accounted for the largest share of the market.

• China accounts for the largest market value in the Asia-Pacific Construction chemicals market accounting for 64% closely followed by Japan.

The scope of the Report

The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Competitive Landscape, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles. Asia-Pacific Construction Chemicals Market is segmented based on the application as into construction, food & beverage, metalworking, oil and gas, paints & coatings, pharmaceuticals, water treatment, and others. Based on the product type the market is segmented as – metallic compounds, halogen compounds, organic acids, sulfones, phenolic, and others. Based on geography the market is segmented into - North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa.

