Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market 2019 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecasts to 2025

PUNE, INDIA, March 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Specially processed food to meet the physiological and metabolic status, athletic ability and special needs for certain nutrients of the sports population (refers to those who participate in physical exercise for 3 times or more every week, each time lasts for 30min or more, and each time exercise intensity reaches medium or above). 
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022.

The global Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. 
This report focuses on Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. 
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered: 
Abbott Nutrition 
Ajinomoto 
Coca-Cola 
Monster Beverage 
CytoSport 
Dr Pepper Snapple 
Glanbia 
Glanbia Nutritionals 
Optimum Nutrition 
GlaxoSmithKline 
Lucozade Ribena Suntory 
Meiji 
MusclePharm 
Nature's Bounty 
Nestle

 

Segment by Regions 
North America 
Europe 
China 
Japan

Segment by Type 
Supplementary Energy 
Control Energy Class 
Vitamin Supplements 
Proteome Supplementation

Segment by Application 
Men 
Women

 

Table Of Contents:      

1 Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market Overview 
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks 
1.2 Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Segment by Type 
1.2.1 Global Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025) 
1.2.2 Supplementary Energy 
1.2.3 Control Energy Class 
1.2.4 Vitamin Supplements 
1.2.5 Proteome Supplementation 
1.3 Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Segment by Application 
1.3.1 Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025) 
1.3.2 Men 
1.3.3 Women 
1.4 Global Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market by Region 
1.4.1 Global Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market Size Region 
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.5 Global Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market Size 
1.5.1 Global Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Revenue (2014-2025) 
1.5.2 Global Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market Competition by Manufacturers 
2.1 Global Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019) 
2.2 Global Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019) 
2.3 Global Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019) 
2.4 Manufacturers Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types 
2.5 Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market Competitive Situation and Trends 
2.5.1 Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market Concentration Rate 
2.5.2 Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers 
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Business 
7.1 Abbott Nutrition 
7.1.1 Abbott Nutrition Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Production Sites and Area Served 
7.1.2 Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.1.3 Abbott Nutrition Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.2 Ajinomoto 
7.2.1 Ajinomoto Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Production Sites and Area Served 
7.2.2 Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.2.3 Ajinomoto Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.3 Coca-Cola 
7.3.1 Coca-Cola Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Production Sites and Area Served 
7.3.2 Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.3.3 Coca-Cola Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.4 Monster Beverage 
7.4.1 Monster Beverage Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Production Sites and Area Served 
7.4.2 Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.4.3 Monster Beverage Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.5 CytoSport 
7.5.1 CytoSport Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Production Sites and Area Served 
7.5.2 Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.5.3 CytoSport Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served 

