China Footwear Market 2019: Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Growth and 2020 Forecasts

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- China Footwear Industry

Chinese economy has grown with double digit for almost a decade. Such rapid economic growth over the last two decades has transformed China into a leading consumer society. China is now having a huge consumer base of footwear, with annual per person consumption in the 2.5 – 2.8 pair range. It is anticipated that china footwear market size, which is valued in Billions of US$, would triple by 2020 from its 2010 market size. The growth of the Chinese footwear market has been propelled by increasing disposable income, expanding consumer base, changing lifestyle, rising brand awareness among consumers and growth of e-commerce in China. However, challenges such as high cost of raw materials and increasing labor cost are expected to hinder the future of the Chinese footwear market.

Research study titled “China Footwear Market (By Gender, Purpose and Lifestyle) & Forecast” analyzes the China footwear market by Gender, Purpose and Lifestyle. This report studies separate sales analysis of six companies: Nike, ANTA Sports, Xtep International, Li-Ning Company, 361 Degrees International and Belle International. A six year historic analysis is also provided for these markets. This 59 page report with 45 Figures and 2 Table studies the China footwear market from 4 view points:

1) Market and Forecast

2) Market Volume and Forecast

3) Segment Wise (Gender, Purpose and Lifestyle) Market and Forecast

4) Company Sales Analysis

Key Companies covered in the report are as follows

1) Nike Inc.

2) ANTA Footwear

3) Xtep International

4) Li-Ning Company

5) 361 Degrees International

6) Belle International

Data Sources

This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by Research team of industry experts.

Primary sources include industry surveys and telephone interviews with industry experts.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Executive Summary

China Footwear Market & Volume Analysis (2010 - 2020)

2.1 China Footwear Market (2010-2020)

2.2 China Footwear Volume (2010 - 2020)

China Footwear Share Analysis (2010 - 2020)

3.1 China Footwear Market Share by Gender (2010 - 2020)

3.2 China Footwear Market Share by Purpose (2010 - 2020)

3.3 China Footwear Market Share by Lifestyle (2010 - 2020)

3.4 China Footwear Market Share by Company (2010 - 2020)

China Footwear Market by Gender (2010 - 2020)

4.1 China Men’s Footwear Market (2010-2020)

4.2 China Women’s Footwear Market (2010 - 2020)

China Footwear Market by Purpose (2010 - 2020)

5.1 China Business Casual Footwear Market (2010 - 2020)

5.2 China Formal Footwear Market (2010 - 2020)

5.3 China Footwear Casual Footwear Market (2010 - 2020)

China Footwear Market by Lifestyle (2010 - 2020)

6.1 China Luxury Footwear Market (2010 - 2020)

6.2 China High-end Footwear Market (2010-2020)

6.3 China Middle-end Footwear Market (2010-2020)

6.4 China Low-end Footwear Market (2010-2020)

Continued….

