Fun Mom Daughter Reward Launches Celebrate Women's Day in London+Paris+Rome

Join to Help Kids & Enjoy Party Trips www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good is on a fun mission to help fund summer camp; and is rewarding participation with special party trips from L.A. to London, Paris, and Rome.

Celebrating Women Love+Freedom+Equality Join 2020 Women Party London+Paris+Rome” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good a purpose driven staffing agency on a mission to help fund summer camp scholarships is rewarding participation with meaningful party travel. Join to help kids and enjoy fun trips to celebrate 2020 International Women's Day in London, Paris, and Rome.According to Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman, “Did you know 2020 is the Centennial of 19th Amendment the 'Right to Vote for Women?' We're rewarding Fun Mom Daughter Trips 'Celebrate Love...Freedom...Equality in London + Paris + Rome.'"How to Earn a Fun 2020 Women Party TripMust live in Southern California and participate in Recruiting for Good by no later than July 1, 2019 (rewarding 10 trips per city).Carlos Cymerman adds, “Moms and daughters are connected to family members and friends who are executives working at companies that hire professionals from staffing agencies."1. When a successful introduction is made to Recruiting for Good that leads to someone getting hired.2. Recruiting for Good is paid a finder's fee (by the company).3. Then, a portion of the finder's fee is shared to fund a summer camp scholarship and to reward a fun Mom Daughter party trip to London, Paris or Rome (Round-Trip Flights and 6 Nights at Centrally Located Boutique Hotel).To sign up email carlos(at)recruitingforgood(dot)com.AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals awesome jobs, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. We generate proceeds to help fund camp scholarships; and reward participation with fun meaningful travel. www.RecruitingforGood.com Since October 2017, Recruiting for Good has been sponsoring Our Moms Work...a personal cost free mentoring service in Santa Monica; helping moms find joy, and love work. www.OurMomsWork.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.