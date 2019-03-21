DMACLT Announces Second Meetup in its Digital Marketing Series for Businesses

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- DMACLT , or Digital Marketing Association of Charlotte, has announced its second event in its digital marketing series for April 2019.The digital marketing series is focused on providing business in the area a 'go to' venue that provides education and support for all things related to digital marketing.DMACLT was founded in 2006 as the only local digital marketing meetup in the area. Originally started as the local Charlotte SEO group , DMACLT has expanded over the years to provide multiple disciplines of marketing in their presentations. Local speakers continue to provide their time and valuable insights in the marketing industry.April's event focuses on search engine optimization, in particular, conducting keyword research for your business. Understanding the differences between short tail and long tail keywords, aligning keyword sets to specific pages on your site (and funnel), and how to optimize your pages based on that research.To attend Aprils event, visit: https://www.meetup.com/Digital-Marketing-Association-Charlotte-NC/events/257784218/ What is the Digital Marketing Association of Charlotte?We are a community made up of digital marketing professionals and business owners who gather to discuss the latest trends in digital marketing and to stay abreast of the frequent changes in the industry, and to share insights and tips with one another.We are a network of local marketing professionals, freelancers, and business owners who share a common desire to learn about digital marketing.Each member of the Digital Marketing Association of Charlotte (DMACLT) brings a unique vision and insight to the group. Together, we strive to educate, inform, network, and help one another succeed. The open sharing of ideas and strategies is encouraged and supported at all meetings, whether online or offline.Whether you are a local business owner, a freelancer, or an digital marketing professional, our community has a place for you. We invite you to see what all of the excitement is about with DMACLT!



