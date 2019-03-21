Tamia Bethea Williams of Champion In Me to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

SMITHTOWN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is a champion within everyone.

Tamia Bethea Williams is a certified transformational coach and the founder of Champion In Me, where she teaches people how to step into lives they truly love living. Tamia works with her clients in the domains of health, relationships, careers, creative expression, finances and time management.

“Old beliefs are the reason why so many people are stuck,” says Tamia. “To be a champion, and live the life you hope to live, you have to want it. Together we can overcome whatever it is you’re going through, and I will do the best that I can for you.”

Tamia came up with the name Champion In Me after the birth to her son, Damian, who is severely mentally disabled.

“He lost oxygen when he was born,” recalls Tamia. “It was predicted that he would never walk, talk, feed himself, go to the bathroom, and he would probably be dependent on me for the rest of his life. Still, even though he could not do everything a ‘normal’ child could do, he could do a lot, and there definitely was a champion inside of him.”

No longer able to teach school while caring for Damian, Tamia was introduced to multi-level marketing, where she learned about products that helped her son. She also learned to engage people who were stuck in all areas of their lives and became very interested in coaching and teaching and training.

“Some were stuck in relationships. Some were stuck financially. Some in their career, in their health,” says Tamia. “I figured if I could help them to get unstuck, then they could really become all that they could be.”

Tamia is certified through The John C. Maxwell Group and Mary Morrissey's Life Mastery Institute in California. Within her own practice, Tamia will soon be hiring coaches to teach her curriculum.

“I see coaches all over the world and we can take the world by storm,” says Tamia. “We can heal the world one person at a time wherever they are, in any area of their lives. That's really making an impact.”

Tamia is also the author of I Was Blessed with Angels, in which she recounts Damian’s story. Now 26, Damian is an amazing young man that has exceeded the expectations of his doctors.

“Damian is an amazing young man, such a joy to be around,” says Tamia. “He walks, talks, feeds himself, goes to the bathroom by himself. He attends a day program every day, but wherever he goes, he lights up the room.”

I Was Blessed with Angels is available online at Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

CUTV News Radio will feature Tamia Bethea Williams in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on March 25th at 12pm EST and with Jim Masters on April 1st at 12pm EST.

For more information on Champion In Me, visit www.tamiabetheawilliams.com



