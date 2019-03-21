Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team In Collaboration With Rosemead High School Holds American Red Cross Blood Drive Event

Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team and Rosemead High School Blood Drive Event

ROSEMEAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team, one of the best real estate experts in Greater Los Angeles County, is proud to announce the upcoming collaboration with Rosemead High School for the blood drive event on April 18, 2019. The event runs from 8 am to 9 pm at the gym of Rosemead High School, 9063 Mission Rd., Rosemead, California 91770 and will be held by the American Red Cross.

Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team has a reputation for quality and affordable real estate services. Whether clients are looking for a reliable home buyer or a seller, the company has the expertise to get the process done in real time. More than the years of experience, they have evolved into the most trusted expert throughout Greater Los Angeles County. Since day one, they have improved their database. From a limited number, they now have more than 35,000 potential buyers, streamlining the process.

Top-notch and responsive real estate solutions have been associated with Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team’s reputation. More than that, they have been striving to reach out to the community. They have been part of many charitable causes, and American Red Cross blood drive is the upcoming event. It’s in collaboration with Rosemead High School, and Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team is the sponsor.

Ever since the start of the operation, Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team’s one of the primary objectives is always to give back to the community. “With the trust of our clients in Greater Los Angeles County, we are eager to share our success for many decades. Seeing the community’s constant growth is more fulfilling than closing a deal,” Kusuma said.

Many hospitals have been experiencing a shortage of all types of blood. This is especially true during the summer and winter seasons. Also, the demand for blood is continually increasing. Studies show that every three seconds, someone needs blood. Each day, there are approximately 32,000 pints of blood used in the United States. This is a significant number, and every donated pint of blood can save the lives of many people.

“When we have heard about this blood drive event, we never held back to help. We’re open for the sponsorship to make the project a success. We believe that camaraderie is key for any charitable cause. We also encourage interested blood donors throughout Greater Los Angeles County to be part of this good cause. Other people from the surrounding cities are highly welcome,” Kusuma also added.

About Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team:

Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team is a real estate expert that specializes in property selling and buying. From the instant process, competitive rate, customer support to quality services, they have them all.

To make a referral, contact 626-789-0159 today. Or email them at rudy@teamnuvision.net. They are always ready to accommodate everyone’s unique needs!



