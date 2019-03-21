Clearwater Community Volunteers Center Celebrates Year One of Helping Those Who Help Others

The Clearwater Community Volunteers and its center host community events towards the benefit of families and children in need, including events in the Osceola Courtyard, site of the Center’s First Anniversary Celebration.

The opening of the CCV Center last year marked a point where we were able to help that many more, as evidenced by the growth of non-profits who have been working with us since then.” — Pam Ryan Anderson, Exececutive Director of CCV

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, March 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clearwater, FL – The Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) Center is celebrating its first year of helping non-profit organizations by throwing a family-oriented festival for the community. The event will take place at the Osceola Courtyard (201 N. Fort Harrison Ave) on March 23rd. The event begins at 2pm with a short introduction from Clemence Chevrot, Director of the CCV Center, and Pam Ryan-Anderson, Executive Director of CCV followed by performances from Tampa Bay Area schools such as Washburn Academy & Clearwater Academy International.

“The Clearwater Community Volunteers has served the Clearwater community for 27 years”, said Pam Ryan-Anderson, Executive Director of CCV. “We began our mission in 1992 to help children and families. The opening of the CCV Center last year marked a point where we were able to help that many more, as evidenced by the growth of non-profits who have been working with us since then.”

Five non-profit organizations – Clearwater Academy, Community Learning Center, Global Community Tennis, Clearwater Community Gardens and Stone Square Masonic Lodge #42 – will have booths at the Anniversary Celebration so they can promote their cause to all those who attend.

The CCV Center assists non-profits by providing meeting and event space at no cost to the non-profit, helping non-profits to organize fundraisers and event, and also by project management so that non-profits can better establish themselves. Events have included tea parties, educational seminars and musical entertainment. Non-profits have also learned to write press releases, make themselves better known through social media marketing and create logos. The services are provided at no cost and in its first year of operation alone 85 different non-profit groups have been assisted by the center.

Michael Soltero, Manager of the CCV Center said, “The CCV Center gives non-profits the tools they need to positively affect society. Our goal is to increase the effectiveness of these charitable organizations, helping create what Humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard once wrote about in the Aims of Scientology; ‘A civilization without insanity, without criminals and without war, where the able can prosper and honest beings can have rights, and where man is free to rise to greater heights.’”

To find out more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center or to RSVP for the CCV Center Anniversary Celebration please call Michael Soltero at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org.

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:

The Clearwater Community Volunteers have over 25 years of community service under their belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, they stay true to their reputation of helping others with their new center located on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater.



