The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay brings Shamrock Fun to Families on St. Patrick's Day

The Way to Happiness hosted their St. Patrick’s Day Children’s Activities on March 17th, 2019 where children decorated their giant shamrock leaves and watched a family movie.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, March 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LEARWATER, Florida -- On March 17th, The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay held a St. Patrick’s Day Children Activities at their downtown Clearwater headquarters. Guests enjoyed a family movie and activities tailored for the whole family including decorating super-sized shamrock leaves and making bell necklaces.

The Way to Happiness Center Manager, Ms. Yulia Igina said, “We often entertain children in our center. We care for our future generation because they will be our leaders tomorrow. With the Florida Department of Children and Families reporting over 94,000 calls regarding child endangerment last year alone, it is extremely important that we provide a safe environment for our children where they can also have fun.”

L. Ron Hubbard wrote in The Way to Happiness, “A child factually does not do well without love. Most children have an abundance of it to return. The Way to Happiness has on its route the loving and the helping of children from babyhood to the brink of adult life.”

The Way to Happiness center is open daily from 10am – 10pm tours and complimentary workshops. For more information, please call (727) 467-6961. TWTH Association Tampa Bay is supported by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization.

The Way to Happiness booklet, written by L. Ron Hubbard, is available in 115 languages, with some 115 million copies distributed in 186 nations. The campaign to distribute the book has been embraced by more than 257,000 groups and individuals. The booklet holds the Guinness World Record as the single most-translated nonreligious book and fills the moral vacuum in an increasingly materialistic society. The Way to Happiness Association of Tampa Bay opened their headquarters in downtown Clearwater on July 11th, 2015.



