Dynamic Lower Gastroinestinals market offers growth potential

The dynamic lower GIs category is currently outperforming the consumer health market overall, according to a new report from Nicholas Hall

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, UK, March 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The dynamic lower GIs category – comprising laxatives, antidiarrhoeals, antispasmodics & IBS remedies, plus gut health probiotics – is currently outperforming the consumer health market overall, according to a new report from Nicholas Hall. Key growth drivers include stressful modern lifestyles and unhealthy diets leading to more GI complaints; high-profile consumer promotion (much of it educational); new product development (including new formats, increased efficacy and multi-symptom presentations); and pharmacist brand recommendations (in pharmacy-dominated markets). Probiotics form the fastest-growing category thanks to launch activity, expansion of digestive positionings and growing niche for combination products.Looking at the forecasts, Lower GIs are set for year-on-year growth, with probiotics and antidiarrhoeals the strongest performers. Probiotics are particularly well-positioned for growth via significant scope for innovation. Positioning diversification offers one route to success; products which offer multiple health benefits (e.g. fibre supplements with cholesterol or blood sugar management benefits) look set to grow. Natural brands will be a driver in several categories, while marketers continue to invest in informative advertising and promotion to encourage self-care for digestive issues.The full report, Lower GIs: Trends & Opportunities in Laxatives, Antidiarrhoeals, Probiotics, Antispasmodics & IBS Remedies, is available now. Full details can be found here: https://nicholashall.com/report/lowerGIs For more details contact melissa.lee@NicholasHall.com



