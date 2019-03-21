There were 606 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 152,546 in the last 365 days.

Dynamic Lower Gastroinestinals market offers growth potential

The dynamic lower GIs category is currently outperforming the consumer health market overall, according to a new report from Nicholas Hall

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, UK, March 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The dynamic lower GIs category – comprising laxatives, antidiarrhoeals, antispasmodics & IBS remedies, plus gut health probiotics – is currently outperforming the consumer health market overall, according to a new report from Nicholas Hall. Key growth drivers include stressful modern lifestyles and unhealthy diets leading to more GI complaints; high-profile consumer promotion (much of it educational); new product development (including new formats, increased efficacy and multi-symptom presentations); and pharmacist brand recommendations (in pharmacy-dominated markets). Probiotics form the fastest-growing category thanks to launch activity, expansion of digestive positionings and growing niche for combination products.

Looking at the forecasts, Lower GIs are set for year-on-year growth, with probiotics and antidiarrhoeals the strongest performers. Probiotics are particularly well-positioned for growth via significant scope for innovation. Positioning diversification offers one route to success; products which offer multiple health benefits (e.g. fibre supplements with cholesterol or blood sugar management benefits) look set to grow. Natural brands will be a driver in several categories, while marketers continue to invest in informative advertising and promotion to encourage self-care for digestive issues.

The full report, Lower GIs: Trends & Opportunities in Laxatives, Antidiarrhoeals, Probiotics, Antispasmodics & IBS Remedies, is available now. Full details can be found here: https://nicholashall.com/report/lowerGIs

For more details contact melissa.lee@NicholasHall.com

