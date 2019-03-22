Superstar Ed Sheeran endorses art to support Rethink Mental Illness

Ed Sheeran has joined with Johnny Depp and Rethink Art to create unique klecksography to support Rethink Mental Illness, a UK mental health charity.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ed Sheeran has given his support to the work of Rethink Mental Illness , a mental health charity in the UK, by endorsing art created with Rethink Art . Rethink Art is a independent creative gallery that uses art to raise awareness and support for mental health. Together, Ed and Rethink Art have used klecksography to support Rethink Mental Illness. Klecksography or inkblot art, is an iconic example of how we all see and interpret art differently. In this project, Rethink Art aims to help us appreciate that 1 in 4 people will have a mental health story at some time in their life and it's important to see the whole picture from different perspectives, including what might be hiding. Recently, Johnny Depp gave his support to the Celebrity Klecksography of Rethink Art alongside other names such as Orlando Bloom, Dua Lipa and Chris Martin. All original art will be sold during 2019 to exclusively support the work of Rethink Mental Illness. For now, and to greater support the charity, Ed has very kindly agreed to Rethink Art releasing a series of just 100 'Ed Sheeran Klecksography' limited edition fine art giclee prints taken from the original. These highly sought art prints join those of Johnny Depp and are available exclusively at rethinkart.co.uk with £100 from the sale of each Ed Sheeran print being given to the charity by Rethink Art.



