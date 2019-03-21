Recruiting for Good is Rewarding 20 Women Fun Rome Trips to Celebrate 2020 Women's International Day

Enjoy Cake + Meet Like-Minded Women + See the World for Good Join Us to Help Kids in L.A. & Enjoy Rewarding Travel to Party www.RecruitingforGood.com Have Fun and Party for Good in Rome

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is on a mission to help fund summer camp; and will reward participation with 20 fun L.A. to Rome trips to celebrate women.

Join to Help Kids in L.A. & Enjoy Fun Rome Trip to Celebrate Women” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good a purpose driven staffing agency on a fun mission to help fund summer camp scholarships is rewarding participation with meaningful travel experiences. Join to help kids in L.A. and enjoy fun trip to 2020 Women Party in Rome.According to an article written by Kristen Harke, March 8, 2017 On Italy's Feminist Holiday, Women Have Their Cake And Eat It, Too, for NPR, "Leave it to Italian feminists, however, to take a holiday that is steeped in the struggle for women's rights and turn it into a day, the Festa della Donna, where women of all ages leave the menfolk behind to celebrate each other with flowers, wine and, above all, cake."How to Earn Fun 2020 Women PartyEscape to Celebrate Equality and Eat Cake at 2020 Women's International Day in Rome, March 8, 2020.Must live in Southern California and participate in Recruiting for Good (to help fund summer camp scholarships) by no later than July 1, 2019.According to Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman, “Women are socially connected to family and friends who are executives working at companies that hire professionals from staffing agencies. When a successful introduction is made to Recruiting for Good that leads to someone getting hired. Recruiting for Good is paid a finder's fee (by the company). Then, a portion of the fee is shared to fund a summer camp scholarship and to reward a fun trip for 2 to Celebrate Women's International Day in Rome."To sign up email carlos(at)recruitingforgood(dot)com.Travel Reward includes; 2 Round-trip flights from LAX to Rome (departing March 5, 2020) Enjoy 6 Nights at Hotel Adriano; invite BFF, daughter, or significant other.AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals awesome jobs, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. We generate proceeds to help fund camp scholarships; and reward participation with meaningful travel experiences that change lives. www.RecruitingforGood.com Since October 2017, Recruiting for Good has been sponsoring Our Moms Work...a personal cost free mentoring service in Santa Monica; helping moms find joy, and love work. www.OurMomsWork.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.