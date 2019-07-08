Hallandale, Florida Dentist Selected to the "America's Best Dentists" 2019 Directory

Dr. Svetlana Anokhina

Dr. Svetlana Anokhina, DDS Listed as Top Dentist in Cosmetic, Family & Implant Dentistry

Dr. Svetlana Anokhina Selected as Best in Aesthetic, Implant & Family Dentistry” — TodaysBestDentists.com

HALLANDALE, FLORIDA , UNITED STATES, July 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hallandale, Florida dentist , Dr. Svetlana Anokhina has been selected to the "America's Best Dentists" registry for 2019. Selections were made by the National Consumer Advisory Board, an organization that identifies top professionals in their fields.Dr. Anokhina practices Cosmetic, Family & Implant Dentistry at 2100 East Hallandale Blvd., Suite #309 in Hallandale, serving patients in Miami, Sunny Isles Beach, Golden Beach, Aventura, Hallandale and surrounding areas.Services include: Cosmetic Dentistry, Dental Implants (Including "All-On-4" Restorations and both Surgical and Prosthetic treatment), Esthetic Veneers, Laser Gum Treatments and Neuromuscular Dentistry (for the "Hollywood Smile"). The practice also offers Wisdom Teeth Extractions, Invisalign, Bite & Temperomandibular Joint Therapy (TMJ), Botox Treatment, Dermal Lip Augmentation (Lip Fillers), Facelift Dentures, Treatment for Sleep Apnea, and Complex Full-Mouth Reconstruction. The office is state-of-the-art and utilizes the latest technologies.Dr. Anokhina received her Doctor of Dental Surgery degree (DDS) from New York University School of Dentistry. She has extensive postgraduate training and experience in Dental Implantology, Aesthetic Smile Design and Reconstruction Dentistry. Dr. Anokhina has earned several Certifications from the prestigious Las Vegas Global Institute of Advanced Dental Study. She provides complete Dental and Aesthetic Treatment; all in one office. She is a member of International Congress of Oral Implantologists and the Academy of Esthetic Dentistry.For more information, please go to www.TodaysBestDentists.com or contact Dr. Svetlana Anokhina, DDS directly at 954-457-8308 or www.svetlanadental.com The "National Consumer Advisory Board" accepts no fees, sponsorships, donations or advertising in their selection process. Dentists were chosen following an application based on training, experience, continuing education, and dedication to excellence. Only Dentists that satisfy all of the board's criteria can qualify for inclusion in the "Americas Best Dentists" directory.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.