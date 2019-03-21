Christy Fox for West Palm Beach District 3 City Commission West Palm Beach City Commissioner Candidate Christy Fox Receives Community-Wide Support Christy Fox

Endorsed by West Palm Beach elected leaders, Christy Fox outlines neighborhood plans to address local issues

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christy Fox , candidate for West Palm Beach City Commission District 3 , shares her neighborhood plans with voters. After receiving 46 percent of the vote in the March 12 election, Fox urges supporters to get out and vote one more time in the upcoming March 26 runoff.As a city leader and proven collaborator, Fox has been intimately involved in addressing several local issues. Her work with the city on traffic and transit issues, as well as safety and cultural community events have earned Fox high praise. Fox has created neighborhood plans for specific projects and has made public safety, homelessness, budget management, traffic and education top issues for her campaign.Fox’s plans have earned her the trust and endorsement of Mayor Jeri Muoio, Congresswoman Lois Frankel and three of the city commissioners she would be serving with if elected.“Christy has managed community engagement and marketing for West Palm Beach, and I have first-hand knowledge that she understands our issues best and will be a great advocate for our city.” - Mayor Jeri Muoio“As former mayor of West Palm Beach, I know what it takes to serve our city – and Christy Fox has it. Christy works in our community and focuses on our local issues every single day. She knows the importance of resident input and participation.” - Congresswoman Lois Frankel“I’ve seen Christy work side by side with our city and city commission to promote West Palm Beach. She is in our community working on our local issues – including traffic and public safety.” - City Commissioner Christina Lambert“Christy has a heart for service that will keep serving our community. She has spent her entire career helping give people a voice and now, she wants to get to work for US!” - City Commissioner Kelly Shoaf“Christy Fox stood up for our veterans when they needed her. When our city needed a champion to take on the tough issues, Christy was there. The choice is clear, Christy Fox is the fighter West Palm Beach needs.” - City Commissioner-Elect Joe PeduzziChristy Fox’s West Palm Beach neighborhood plan includes:Northend: Focus on completing neighborhood projects including the Anchor Site, Currie Park, Purpose Built Communities and Broadway Corridor reinvestment. Fox will prioritize proper code enforcement, community policing and going after absentee landlords.Southend: Focus on completing the Golf Course, prioritizing the 8111 site, and reinvestment along the South Dixie Corridor. Fox will prioritize community policing in neighborhoods, ensuring proper code enforcement and completing the millions of dollars in capital improvement projects on time.Western Communities: Oppose State Road 7 and Roebuck Road, go after speeders and implement maintenance programs on Okeechobee, Jog Road and Northlake Blvd and ensure the city continues to pay for the street lights to avoid double taxation.Downtown and Central Core: Implement strategies to address the growinghomeless population, improve traffic and protect the city’s waterfront.Northwest: Focus on reducing the rise of violent crime using new technology and community policing strategies. Fox will ensure city services are being properly managed, code enforcement officials have the resources they need and neighborhoods don’t become havens for crime.For more information, please visit http://www.christyfox.com/ About Christy Fox:Christy Fox’s professional background, executive experience and extensive knowledge of West Palm Beach make her the most qualified candidate to serve the residents of District 3 and the city. Christy has been endorsed by the Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches, West Palm Beach Firefighters Association, Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association, Economic Council of Palm Beach County and the Realtors Association of the Palm Beaches and Greater Fort Lauderdale, as well as Congresswoman Lois Frankel, Mayor Jeri Muoio, City Commissioner Christina Lambert, City Commissioner Kelly Shoaf, City Commissioner-Elect Joe Peduzzi, County Commissioner Gregg Weiss and County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay. These trusted organizations and respected leaders have deemed Christy the clear choice in this race.



