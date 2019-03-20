Editor of “A Quiet Place” Christopher Tellefsen, ACE Returns as Manhattan Edit Workshop’s Next Artist in Residence

Six Week Students will have the opportunity to work with the Oscar-nominated Editor for MEWShop’s April workshop

We always strive to bring in talented editors at the highest level and Christopher is no exception.” — Janet Dalton, Director of Education

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manhattan Edit Workshop (MEWShop), the cutting-edge, digital-training destination for post-production specialists and content creators is proud to announce the upcoming Artist in Residence for the April 29th class will be acclaimed editor Christopher Tellefsen, ACE.** Christopher was previously an Artist in Residence at MEWShop in 2006 and he has since gone on to find continued success in his career, including an Oscar-nomination for achievement in editing for the 2011 film “Moneyball.” He will be visiting with our Six Week Students to give an inside look at his start as a 3rd assistant editor on “The Color of Money” for legendary editor Thelma Schoonmaker, ACE, up through his work from last year’s critically acclaimed thriller “A Quiet Place.” “Since Tellefsen’s work as an editor is in high demand and he is always constantly working; this is a rare opportunity for our incoming students to get a chance to meet with one of the industry’s great talents,” says Director of Education Janet Dalton. “We always strive to bring in talented editors at the highest level and Christopher is no exception.”

The next installment of MEWShop’s Six Week Intensive Workshop begins on April 29th, 2019 and will be held Monday through Friday from 10 AM to 5 PM. For more information on MEWShop’s Six Week Intensive Workshop or to register, please visit https://www.mewshop.com/six_week_workshop/overview/. MEWShop’s early bird pricing for $350 off will end on March 29, 2019.

About Christopher Tellefsen, ACE: Christopher Tellefsen has worked with some of the finest writers and directors on critically lauded films such as “Gummo,” “Smoke” and Larry Clark's “Kids.” In 2005 he edited Golden Globe winner and Oscar nominee “Capote.” The film “A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints” took home two top awards at the 2006 Sundance Film Festival. He has also worked on a wide array of genres including “Flirting With Disaster,” “The Yellow Handkerchief,” M. Night Shyamalan's “The Village” and “Analyze This.” In 2011, Chris was nominated for an Oscar for his work on the hit movie “Moneyball.” "Some of his other work includes “Joy,” “True Story,” "Assassin's Creed" and most recently, the hit thriller, "A Quiet Place."

About Manhattan Edit Workshop’s Six Week Intensive Workshop: The post-production industry is highly competitive, and knowing the industry standards – Premiere Pro, After Effects and Avid Media Composer – is critical for success. MEWShop offers in one comprehensive, six-week course all of these editing applications, taught by certified instructors. No other program guarantees more time in the classroom or more working on one’s own computer. The Six Week Intensive Course will take students through each program as they work on various real-world projects to illustrate the distinct strengths and nuances of each NLE software. MEWShop’s Six Week Intensive is the only course of its kind that allows students to choose the footage they want to edit on the platform they prefer. This program also is the only Six Week program where students can have the opportunity to become a Certified Avid User, through certified training and exams.

Beyond the creative and technical aspects of editing, a portion of the Six Week Intensive Workshop is focused on the best strategies to secure a job once the class ends. Students will draft cover letters and resumes, which will be refined over the span of the class, and also discuss with instructors interview strategies and job applications, as well as how to appropriately set rates and find the right work for each graduate’s unique interests.

MEWShop also continues its successful intern/entry level referral program, where we connect students to top post houses and companies in the New York area. Upon completion of the Six Week Intensive Workshop, students will be provided with links to MEWShop's industry contacts in order to apply to paid editorial internships and entry-level positions – via resumes and work samples – where students will be given the opportunity to utilize their training and pursue a career in post-production.*



*Manhattan Edit Workshop cannot guarantee students will be hired or granted an interview as a result of the Six Week Intensive Workshop. **Artists in Residence are schedule permitting.





Manhattan Edit Workshop Six Week Workshop Student Profile: Tim Moyle



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.