Quality Reviews in use within Radiation Oncology Service at Major Cancer Hospital

First comprehensive cancer center in the country to give real-time digital feedback option to patients receiving radiation therapy

NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quality Reviews, Inc. today announced that Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center ( MSK ) is using Q-Reviews , the real-time patient feedback and service recovery tool, in all Radiation Oncology locations throughout its network. MSK is the first comprehensive cancer center in the country to utilize this tool in order to improve the patient experience With Q-Reviews, patients at MSK Radiation Oncology locations will receive a text message thanking them for their visit and asking them to complete a brief survey using a five-star rating system to measure their experience during and after treatment. Patients can complete the questionnaire directly from their smartphone, making it easy to provide feedback to the health care provider who then, in turn, can address patient needs on a more immediate basis."We are honored to collaborate with Memorial Sloan Kettering and are confident that the real-time patient experience data generated by Q-Reviews will give MSK the actionable information required to ensure only the best patient experience,” said Edward Shin, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Quality Reviews. “We want to help patients and family members, especially those fighting cancer, to have the best experience possible.”About Quality Reviews, Inc.Quality Reviews, Inc. builds proprietary software to enable healthcare provider organizations capture, analyze and improve real-time patient feedback via its flagship product, Q-ReviewsSM. Based in New York City, Quality Reviews, Inc. was founded by leading physicians and entrepreneurs with over 30 years of clinical, healthcare administration, and technology-building experience. Learn more at http://www.q-reviews.com



