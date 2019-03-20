Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Alcohol Packaging Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Alcohol Packaging Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alcohol Packaging Market 2019

Alcohol Packaging Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Alcohol Packaging Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Alcohol Packaging Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The alcoholic beverage industry highlights the latest packaging innovation that includes enhanced branding and unconventional packaging formats such as paper wine bottles, whiskey pouches, and more. Consumers, however, prefer alcohol brands that prioritize easy-to-open and convenient packaging. Aside from the packing type, clear information about alcohol and calorie content should be visible too. So packaging, product quality and the alcohol content information promotes overall responsible drinking.

The global Alcohol Packaging market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. 
This report focuses on Alcohol Packaging volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Alcohol Packaging market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. 
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered: 
Ball Corporation 
Gerresheimer 
Crown Holdings 
Smurfit Kappa Group 
BA Glass Germany GmbH 
Berry Global 
Stora Enso Oyj 
WestRock LLC 
Amcor Limited 
Beatson Clark 
Vidrala 
Ardagh Group 
Intrapac International Corporation 
DS Smith Plc 
Owens Illinois 
Nampak

Segment by Type 
Secondary Packaging 
Primary Packaging

Segment by Application 
Spirits 
Beer 
Wine 
Ciders 
Other Applications

Segment by Regions
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
India 

Key Stakeholders 
Alcohol Packaging Manufacturers 
Alcohol Packaging Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers 
Alcohol Packaging Subcomponent Manufacturers 
Industry Association 
Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Alcohol Packaging Market Overview 
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Alcohol Packaging 
1.2 Alcohol Packaging Segment by Type 
1.2.1 Global Alcohol Packaging Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025) 
1.2.2 Secondary Packaging 
1.2.3 Primary Packaging 
1.3 Alcohol Packaging Segment by Application 
1.3.1 Alcohol Packaging Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025) 
1.3.2 Spirits 
1.3.3 Beer 
1.3.4 Wine 
1.3.5 Ciders 
1.3.6 Other Applications 
1.4 Global Alcohol Packaging Market by Region 
1.4.1 Global Alcohol Packaging Market Size Region 
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.5 Global Alcohol Packaging Market Size 
1.5.1 Global Alcohol Packaging Revenue (2014-2025) 
1.5.2 Global Alcohol Packaging Production (2014-2025)

….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Alcohol Packaging Business 
7.1 Ball Corporation 
7.1.1 Ball Corporation Alcohol Packaging Production Sites and Area Served 
7.1.2 Alcohol Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.1.3 Ball Corporation Alcohol Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.2 Gerresheimer 
7.2.1 Gerresheimer Alcohol Packaging Production Sites and Area Served 
7.2.2 Alcohol Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.2.3 Gerresheimer Alcohol Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.3 Crown Holdings 
7.3.1 Crown Holdings Alcohol Packaging Production Sites and Area Served 
7.3.2 Alcohol Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.3.3 Crown Holdings Alcohol Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.4 Smurfit Kappa Group 
7.4.1 Smurfit Kappa Group Alcohol Packaging Production Sites and Area Served 
7.4.2 Alcohol Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.4.3 Smurfit Kappa Group Alcohol Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.5 BA Glass Germany GmbH 
7.5.1 BA Glass Germany GmbH Alcohol Packaging Production Sites and Area Served 
7.5.2 Alcohol Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.5.3 BA Glass Germany GmbH Alcohol Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.6 Berry Global 
7.6.1 Berry Global Alcohol Packaging Production Sites and Area Served 
7.6.2 Alcohol Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.6.3 Berry Global Alcohol Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.7 Stora Enso Oyj 
7.7.1 Stora Enso Oyj Alcohol Packaging Production Sites and Area Served 
7.7.2 Alcohol Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.7.3 Stora Enso Oyj Alcohol Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.8 WestRock LLC 
7.8.1 WestRock LLC Alcohol Packaging Production Sites and Area Served 
7.8.2 Alcohol Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.8.3 WestRock LLC Alcohol Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.9 Amcor Limited 
7.9.1 Amcor Limited Alcohol Packaging Production Sites and Area Served 
7.9.2 Alcohol Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.9.3 Amcor Limited Alcohol Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.10 Beatson Clark 
7.10.1 Beatson Clark Alcohol Packaging Production Sites and Area Served 
7.10.2 Alcohol Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.10.3 Beatson Clark Alcohol Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served 

Continued….



Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

