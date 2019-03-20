Wall Street's Jeffery Steven Stone addresses IPO announcement from iconic apparel retailer Levi Strauss & Co.

NEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- San Francisco, California-based Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) is an established, globally-recognized apparel retail industry business within the consumer discretionary sector. Capital procurement specialist Jeffery Steven Stone reveals more about this week's slated IPO deal from the world-famous apparel company credited with inventing and developing the iconic so-called 'blue jean.'"Levi Strauss & Co. is an iconic all-American company with a rich history of profitable growth, exceptional quality, innovation, and corporate citizenship," suggests investment expert Stone, a veteran of New York City's Wall Street for more than three decades.Founded in San Francisco in 1853 as a wholesale dry goods business, Levi Strauss & Co. invented the iconic blue jean two decades later, according to the company's press and marketing materials.Today, Levi Strauss & Co. designs, markets and sells products including jeans, casual and dress trousers, shorts, tops, jackets, footwear, accessories, and more designed for men, women, and children around the world. "The company does so," Stone adds, "under its Levi's, Dockers, Denizen, and Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. brands."With $5.6 billion in net revenues and sales in over 110 countries during fiscal year 2018, Levi Strauss & Co. is one of the world's leading apparel companies. The Levi's brand also reports having the highest brand awareness in the denim bottoms category globally.The design-led and marketing-focused global retail organization is seeking estimated proceeds of $550 million, Stone reveals, with shares offered at a price range of between $14.00 and $16.00 each. Currently in registration, the Levi Strauss & Co. IPO deal date is set for Thursday, March 21, 2019.Ranking: B03/19/19 2:31PMCHATTER LEVI STRAUSS & CO IPO (LEVI:NYSE) 36,666,667 shares @ $14.00 - $16.00. We're hearing this deal is over-subscribed and building. This deal could price above the range. Underwriters: Goldman, Sachs & Co., JPMorgan, BofA Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Evercore Partners, BNP Paribas, CitiGroup, Guggenheim Securities, LLC, HSBC, Drexel Hamilton, Telsey Advisory Group, The Williams Capital Group, L.P.Jeffery Steven Stone is a Managing Partner at New York City-based Eurasian Capital, LLC , responsible for trading the firm's proprietary capital and corporate finance platform. Further to overseeing the organization's selection analysis and daily investment affairs, Jeffery Steven Stone's principal activities entail utilizing a platform of hedging strategies including quantitative-driven swing trading, covered call writing, and pair trading activity.This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. (THIS IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY.)



