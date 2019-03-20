10 Key Reasons to attend SMi’s 2nd Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast

P-296 James banner

In just 3 weeks, the highly anticipated Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast conference and exhibition will take place in Boston, USA, on April 10 & 11, 2019.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES , March 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi Group are delighted to share 10 key reasons to why you should attend the this event in Boston, next month.This year’s agenda features a series of presentations from industry experts to discuss the key topics in the pharmaceutical microbiology industry such as risk management and preparing risk-based programs. Attendees will also learn about key trends and answer questions around environmental monitoring and critical utility.A highlight of the 2019 event will be to explore the latest in regulatory changes and evaluating strategies to ensure compliance e.g. revision of the Annex 1 , disinfectant validation and methods, endotoxin detection methods and microbiological methods.This highly anticipated meeting will be chaired by James Drinkwater, Chairman, PHSS, Head of Aseptic, Processing Technologies & GMP Compliance at Franz Ziel GmbH. In an exclusive interview with James Drinkwater to discuss the upcoming conference and his role, James responds:"I currently hold the position of Chairman for the Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Sciences Society (PHSS) and lead the PHSS Annex 1 focus group from which 100 pages of comments were provided to the EMA during the revision consultation process. Also as part of the UK delegation from UCL: University College London, to provide Jordanian and Saudi Arabia FDA inspectors training on Quality assurance sterile product manufacturing including environmental control and monitoring for aseptic processing, I am aware of current challenges and knowledge gaps for both the industry in regulators. I believe that SMi’s Pharmaceutical Microbiology series highlights key areas of industry changes, and provides a useful platform for networking, idea and knowledge sharing, and collaboration."For the full program and speaker line-up, visit the website to download the brochure at http://www.microbiologyeastcoast.com/pr4 There are also two focused pre-conference workshops that will take place on Friday April 12th, 2019 at the same venue, The Battery Wharf Hotel.- Workshop A is on ‘Mold Contamination Challenges’ led by Ziva Abraham, CEO, Microrite- Workshop B is on ‘Microbiological control of GMP using Vapour Phase Hydrogen Peroxide bio-decontamination’ led by James Drinkwater, Chairman, PHSS, Head of Aseptic Processing Technologies & GMP Compliance, Franz Ziel GmbHThe Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast event will also feature an exhibition space where several organisations will showcase their latest products and services including: Associates of Cape Cod, bioMérieux, Bioscience International, BioVigilant, Charles River, DuPont, Innovaprep, Mettler Toledo, Novatek and University of Guelph - Laboratory Services Division.Those attending the conference in April will also have the chance to network with 100+ professionals from the microbiology industry.If you are interested in attending, reserve your place online at: http://www.microbiologyeastcoast.com/pr4 Proudly sponsored by: Associates of Cape Cod, bioMérieux, Bioscience International, BioVigilant, Charles River, DuPont, Innovaprep, Mettler Toledo, and University of Guelph - Laboratory Services DivisionFor tailored sponsorship and branding packages, contact Alia Malick, Director at SMi on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6168 or Email: amalick@smi-online.co.uk.For media enquiries contact Simi Sapal on Tel: +44 (0) 20 7827 6000 or Email: ssapal@smi-online.co.uk.Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast ConferenceConference: 10th & 11th April 2019Post-conference workshops: 12th April 2019Battery Wharf Hotel, Boston, USAFollow us @SMiPharm#SMiPharmaMicroEC---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



