SmartDeskCRM Inc. Announces Release of SmartDesk v2.5

SmartDeskCRM Inc. is excited to announce the release of SMARTDESK V 2.5 – the Multichannel Marketing Hub (MMH) for Small and Medium Business.

WHITBY, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMARTDESK V 2.5 was designed for lean marketing teams of small and midmarket companies seeking a multichannel marketing hub solution that provides more than just CRM. Some of the new features include automating functions, enhancing personalization and decisioning with data analytics, and integrating customer journey analytics.

SMARTDESK V 2.5 fundamental value is in real-time omnichannel customer interactions, marketing resource management, revealing customer insights and automating repetitive tasks. It is a technology that orchestrates a company's communications with, and offers to, customer segments across multiple channels; a broad suite of marketing applications in a cloud-based multichannel marketing hub solution. These include websites, mobile, social, direct mail, call centers, paid media and email. SMARTDESK V 2.5 capabilities also extend to integrating marketing offers/leads with sales for execution in both B2B and B2C environments, including e-commerce.

Features include:

• Basic multichannel marketing includes functionality for segmentation, campaign and message creation, campaign workflow, and campaign and message execution, reuse of predefined content across messages and channels for easier content creation, templates and upgraded content interfaces for simpler authoring of high-impact personalization.

• Marketing Insights and marketing contribution to revenue by channel.

• Marketing Automation

• CRM with lead and sales pipeline management

• Website and landing page management

• Hybrid campaign management unifying digital and nondigital interactions.

• Ease of deployment – speed to benefits.

• Unique and intuitive user interface – easy to learn - increases marketer productivity and collaboration.

• E-commerce

• Multilanguage and multichannel content and workflow.

In addition to marketing, new features and modules provide expanded native capabilities in customer retention, content management and sales enabling with the same unique SMARTDESK user experience:

• Membership area with Loyalty program capability

• Media library and Blog

• Secure document sharing

• E-governance

The SMARTDESK Multichannel Marketing Hub (MMH) provides significant power to the hands of marketers in small and midmarket organizations across a range of industries, extending the reach to more customers and enabling increased global competitiveness.



