PUNE, INDIA, March 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Next Generation Packaging 2019 Market By: Industry Size,Growth,Trends,Analysis,Opportunities, and Forecasts to 2025”.

Next Generation Packaging Industry 2019

Description:-

Next generation packaging is an advanced form of packaging technology. It is an aggregation of three types of packaging, namely active packaging (includes antimicrobials, gas scavengers, emitters and others), intelligent packaging (includes sensors, indicators and tags) and modified atmosphere packaging. Next generation packaging offers various advanced benefits such as traceability, product shelf life extension, provides product quality information, etc.

Of these, active packaging is estimated to account for over 36% share of the global next generation packaging market by the end of 2017 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

The global Next Generation Packaging market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Next Generation Packaging volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Next Generation Packaging market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Get a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3851107-global-next-generation-packaging-market-research-report-2019

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Amcor

WestRock

Sonoco

Sealed Air

Stora Enso

Bemis

MULTIVAC

WS Packaging

Active Packaging

ULMA Packaging

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Active Packaging

Intelligent Packaging

Modified Atmosphere Packaging

Segment by Application

Food & Beverages

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Logistics & Supply Chain

Others

Enquiry About Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3851107-global-next-generation-packaging-market-research-report-2019

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

Executive Summary

1 Next Generation Packaging Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Next Generation Packaging

1.2 Next Generation Packaging Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Next Generation Packaging Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Active Packaging

1.2.3 Intelligent Packaging

1.2.4 Modified Atmosphere Packaging

1.3 Next Generation Packaging Segment by Application

1.3.1 Next Generation Packaging Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Food & Beverages

1.3.3 Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

1.3.4 Personal Care

1.3.5 Logistics & Supply Chain

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Next Generation Packaging Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Next Generation Packaging Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Next Generation Packaging Market Size

1.5.1 Global Next Generation Packaging Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Next Generation Packaging Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Next Generation Packaging Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Next Generation Packaging Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Next Generation Packaging Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Next Generation Packaging Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Next Generation Packaging Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Next Generation Packaging Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Next Generation Packaging Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Next Generation Packaging Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Next Generation Packaging Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Next Generation Packaging Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Next Generation Packaging Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Next Generation Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Next Generation Packaging Production

3.4.1 North America Next Generation Packaging Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Next Generation Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Next Generation Packaging Production

3.5.1 Europe Next Generation Packaging Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Next Generation Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Next Generation Packaging Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Next Generation Packaging Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Next Generation Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Next Generation Packaging Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Next Generation Packaging Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Next Generation Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Next Generation Packaging Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Next Generation Packaging Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Next Generation Packaging Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Next Generation Packaging Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Next Generation Packaging Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Next Generation Packaging Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Next Generation Packaging Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Next Generation Packaging Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Next Generation Packaging Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Next Generation Packaging Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Next Generation Packaging Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

Continued……

Buy 1-user PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3851107

ABOUT US:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of market research reports under these categories and sub-categories.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.