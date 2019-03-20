Global Battery Energy Storage for Renewables: Market Share, Trends, Segmentation And Forecasts 2019 To 2025

Battery Energy Storage for Renewables – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025

Energy storage capabilities are crucial for the integration of high levels variable renewable sources, such as solar and wind energy, onto the power grid. This report shows that battery storage technologies for renewable energy are already cost-competitive for island and rural applications. Furthermore, the market for battery storage systems coupled with rooftop solar panels has started growing rapidly.

Instability of renewable energy sources like wind and solar energy, increasing awareness about environmental crisis, government support and carbon dioxide emission are main factor contributing to the growth of market. The Americas is the largest contributor to the battery energy storage market for renewables, which is closely followed by the APAC region. However, the Americas is expected to experience a decrease in the market share because of the growing installations of battery storage for renewables in the APAC and EMEA regions.

The global Battery Energy Storage for Renewables market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Battery Energy Storage for Renewables volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Battery Energy Storage for Renewables market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AES Energy Storage

A123 Systems

Axion Power

BYD

LG Chem

NGK Insulators

SAFT

Samsung SDI

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Li-Ion

Lead-Acid

Sodium

Others

Segment by Application

Laptops

Smartphones

Notebooks

Tablets

