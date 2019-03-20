Global Agricultural Drones Market 2019 Analysis, Growth, Share, Trends, Segmentation Forecast To 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Agricultural Drones – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.

March 20, 2019



Description:



Agricultural drones are drones applied to farming in order to help increase crop production and monitor crop growth. Through the use of advanced sensors and digital imaging capabilities, farmers are able to use these drones to help them gather a richer picture of their fields. Information gathered from such equipment may prove useful in improving crop yields and farm efficiency.

Farmers are increasing implementing this technology, in farming, to gain better productivity and efficiently use water, land, and fertilizers. Furthermore, the technological, including sensors, better materials, and imaging capabilities, are also expected to fuel the agricultural sector.

The global Agricultural Drones market is valued at 990 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 6730 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 27.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Agricultural Drones volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Agricultural Drones market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Trimble Navigation Ltd

DJI

PrecisionHawk

Parrot SA

3DR

AeroVironment, Inc.

DroneDeploy

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Fixed Wing Drones

Multi Rotor Drones

Hybrid Drones

Other Multi Rotor Drones (Micro Drones)

Segment by Application

Field Mapping

VRA

Crop Spraying

Crop Scouting

Livestock

Others

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

1 Agricultural Drones Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Agricultural Drones

1.2 Agricultural Drones Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Agricultural Drones Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Fixed Wing Drones

1.2.3 Multi Rotor Drones

1.2.4 Hybrid Drones

1.2.5 Other Multi Rotor Drones (Micro Drones)

1.3 Agricultural Drones Segment by Application

1.3.1 Agricultural Drones Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Field Mapping

1.3.3 VRA

1.3.4 Crop Spraying

1.3.5 Crop Scouting

1.3.6 Livestock

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Agricultural Drones Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Agricultural Drones Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Agricultural Drones Market Size

1.5.1 Global Agricultural Drones Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Agricultural Drones Production (2014-2025)

……..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Agricultural Drones Business

7.1 Trimble Navigation Ltd

7.1.1 Trimble Navigation Ltd Agricultural Drones Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Agricultural Drones Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Trimble Navigation Ltd Agricultural Drones Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 DJI

7.2.1 DJI Agricultural Drones Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Agricultural Drones Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 DJI Agricultural Drones Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 PrecisionHawk

7.3.1 PrecisionHawk Agricultural Drones Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Agricultural Drones Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 PrecisionHawk Agricultural Drones Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Parrot SA

7.4.1 Parrot SA Agricultural Drones Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Agricultural Drones Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Parrot SA Agricultural Drones Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 3DR

7.5.1 3DR Agricultural Drones Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Agricultural Drones Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 3DR Agricultural Drones Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 AeroVironment, Inc.

7.6.1 AeroVironment, Inc. Agricultural Drones Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Agricultural Drones Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 AeroVironment, Inc. Agricultural Drones Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 DroneDeploy

7.7.1 DroneDeploy Agricultural Drones Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Agricultural Drones Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 DroneDeploy Agricultural Drones Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…..

